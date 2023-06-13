Current Affairs Quiz: June 13 2023- New Director General of BSF

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as New sub-office of Reserve Bank etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the Director General of BSF?

(a) Pankaj Kumar Singh

(b) Nitin Agarwal

(c) Ajay Sinha

(d) Mohit Agnihotri

2. What is the rank of Reliance Industries Limited in Forbes Global 2000 Top Companies list?

(a) 15th

(b) 25th

(c) 35th

(d) 45th

3. Who has resigned from the post of chairman of the selection committee of Athletics Federation of India?

(a) Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

(b) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

(c) Abhinav Bindra

(d) Jeev Milkha Singh

4. Who has become the youngest software developer in SpaceX?

(a) Abhivan Purohit

(b) Karen Qazi

(c) Adam Clarke

(d) Akshay Sinha

5. Where did the Prime Minister inaugurate the first National Training Conclave?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Ahmedabad

(c) New Delhi

(d) Jaipur

6. The Government of India has tied up with ADB to promote horticulture agribusinesses for which state?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Sikkim

(c) Uttarakhand

(d) Rajasthan

7. Recently in which state the sub-office of Reserve Bank has been opened?

(a) Assam

(b) Nagaland

(c) Meghalaya

(d) Sikkim

Answer:-

1. (b) Nitin Agarwal

IPS officer Nitin Agarwal has been appointed as the new Director General of Border Security Force (BSF). Nitin is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre. Agarwal was currently posted as the Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Significantly, this post was vacant after the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh on December 31, 2022.

2. (d) 45th

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited has jumped eight places to rank 45th in the list of Global 2000 top companies released by Forbes. This ranking is the highest for any Indian company so far. The ranking of these companies is done on the basis of four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. America's largest bank JP Morgan has topped the list for the first time since 2011.

3. (a) Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa has resigned as the chairman of the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after a tenure of 18 years. Randhawa won the gold medal in decathlon in the 1962 Asian Games. He finished fifth in the 110m hurdles at the 1964 Olympics. Athletics Federation of India is the national governing body for the sport of athletics in India.

4. (b) Karen Qazi

14-year-old Bangladeshi-American student Kairan Quazi has become the youngest software developer to get a job at SpaceX. Qazi holds a bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University. The news of Qazi joining SpaceX has been confirmed by the university through LinkedIn. Qazi holds a BS degree in Computer Science and Engineering.

5. (c) New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Training Conclave at International Exhibition and Convention Center, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The objective of the National Training Conclave is to strengthen the training infrastructure for civil service officers across India. The event was hosted by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

6. (a) Himachal Pradesh

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $130 million loan agreement to promote horticulture agribusinesses. Along with increasing agricultural productivity, access to irrigation will also be improved. The income of at least 15,000 agricultural families in the state's 7 districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan and Una will be helped to cope with the effects of climate change.

7. (b) Nagaland

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened a sub-office in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Due to which the presence of Central Bank of North East India will increase further. Along with this, the Central Bank has also announced that another office will be opened soon in Itanagar. Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra inaugurated this sub-office.