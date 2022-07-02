Current Affairs Today Headline: 2 July 2022
National News
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches a sapling plantation campaign in Hebatpur, Hyderabad.
- BJP National President JP Nadda inaugurates the party’s national office bearer’s meeting in Hyderabad.
- Indian Army and the Indian Air Force joined forces to conduct a cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass commencing on July 2, 2022. The team comprises 20 soldiers and air warriors and will be led by two women officers of the Army and Air Force.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a 2-day BJP National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad.
- Uddhav Thackeray expells the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena for anti-party activities.
- No race for CM face, Congress to go for Karnataka polls with collective leadership.
- Delhi Schools govt get new assessment criteria for the students; Deshbhakti, mindset curricula introduced.
- DRDO conducts successful maiden flight test of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator.
- Central Government approves assistance for 35 families of journalists who died due to COVID-19.
- Shiromani Akali Dal to support Droupadi Murmu in Presidential polls.
International News
- Veteran Actor Joe Turkey passes away at the age of 84.
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at about 3 am, 10 km in Southern Iran. As per the reports, at least three people were killed.
- United States announced up to $820 million in additional US arms, equipment, and supplies to Ukraine.
- 21 killed in Ukraine’s Odessa after Russian Missile Strike.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss Ukraine, food, and oil prices in a call.
- China opposes India’s reported plan to hold the G20 meeting in Kashmir.
- Indian-Origin Raja Kumar starts as the Chief of Terror Financing Watchdog.
- London ranked the best city for students, and Mumbai tops in India, as per QS Best Students Cities Ranking 2023.
Sports News
- England vs India, 5th test: Ravinder Jadeja, Rishabh Pant script history with 222-run partnership against England.
- Rishabh Pant becomes the youngest wicket-keeper, and batter to hit 2,000 test runs.
