Current Affairs Today Headline- 24 May 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 24 May 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 24 May 2022
National News
- Vinai Kumar Saxena Appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor.
- PM Narendra Modi to attend the Quad Summit 2022 today in Tokyo, Japan.
- PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.
- JD(U) leader Anil Hegde declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar in by-poll necessitated by death of party MP Mahendra Prasad in December 2021.
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya raises concern at global forum over WHO's report on COVID excess mortality in India.
- Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi govt on PIL against unregulated, unlicensed pet shops.
- Need more focus on livelihood, poverty, inequality, says PM Modi's Principal Secy P K Mishra at World Reconstruction Conference.
- Veteran CPI-M leader and former Member of Parliament Shivaji Patnaik passed away at the age of 92 years at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on May 23rd.
Corporate News
- US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifts clinical hold on Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for COVAXIN™ (BBV152), as per Biotechnology company Ocugen.
Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children aged six months to under five years when given in three doses, said the companies in a statement on May 23rd.
- Starbucks, the coffee giant has decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia, but will continue to pay its Russian employees for six months.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs Today Headline- 23 May 2022
Sports News
- Rafael Nadal beats Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-2 6-2 6-2 to enter the second round of men's singles at French Open 2022.
- Defending French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova loses in first round to teenager Diane Parry.
- Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka and defending French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova lost in the first round on May 23rd. Krejcikova lost to teenager Diane Parry.
- Veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara recalled to Indian Test squad for the one-off away Test against England.
- Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli rested for the upcoming 5-match India vs South Africa T20I series, KL Rahul to lead.
Environment News
- Iraq closed public buildings and temporarily shut airports on May 23rd as another sandstorm, the ninth since mid-April, hit the country.
- China says US playing with fire on Taiwan, after US President Joe Biden says US would help defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded the self-ruled island.
International News
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more arms and “maximum” sanctions against Russia for invading his country as he addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos through video link.
- Monkeypox transmission can be stopped outside endemic countries, situation 'containable', says the World Health Organisation.
- The United States has enough vaccines to deal with a potential outbreak of monkeypox and "extra efforts" are not needed to prevent its spread, said President Joe Biden on May 23rd.
- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Oman on May 23rd with trade deals a part of the main agenda.
- A 21-year-old Russian soldier, who killed a civilian, was found guilty of war crimes by a Kyiv court and handed a life sentence.
- Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva, Boris Bondarev resigns over 'aggressive war' in Ukraine, says he is ashamed of his country.
- Beijing has extended orders for workers and students to stay home as cases of COVID-19 again rise in the city.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.