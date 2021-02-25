Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Check the complete list of winners
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021: Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar bags the best actor awards while the late Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the 'Critic's Best Actor' award.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced on February 20, 2021, for honouring the best in television, film, and music. This year's awards also included the OTT category keeping in view its rising popularity and immense talent showcased on the platform.
The diverse list of winners saw some known names such as Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar and also paved the way for recognition for the newcomers in the film industry such as Radhika Madan. Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the ‘Critics Best Actor’ award for his performance in the latest release ‘Dil Bechara’.
Congratulations to Late @itsSSR for winning the "Critics Best Actor" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Congratulations to Late @itsSSR for winning the "Critics Best Actor" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
We miss you!
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were introduced by the Government of India in 1969 to commemorate the Father of the Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. The award recognizes the work and talent of the Indian Film Industry which is also the third-largest globally and is known for its larger-than-life films and fandoms.
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards also paid tribute to all the renowned personalities of the World Cinema for their exceptional contribution to the film industry.
Congratulations to @deepikapadukone for winning the "Best Actress" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Congratulations to @deepikapadukone for winning the "Best Actress" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Congratulations to @akshaykumar for winning the "Best Actor" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Congratulations to @akshaykumar for winning the "Best Actor" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Complete list of winners:
|
Category
|
Winners
|
Best Actor (Female)
|
Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak)
|
Best Actor (Male)
|
Akshay Kumar (Laxmii)
|
Critic’s Best Actor
|
Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara)
|
Critic’s Best Actress
|
Kiara Advani (Guilty)
|
Best Film
|
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|
Best International Feature Film
|
Parasite
|
Most Vesatile Actor
|
Kay Kay Menon
|
Best Director
|
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
|
Best Actor in Supporting Role
|
Vikrant Messy (Chhapaak)
|
Best Actress in Supporting Role
|
Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium)
|
Best Actor in Comic Role
|
Kunal Kemmu (Lootcase)
|
Best Actor (Web Series)
|
Bobby Deol (Aashram)
|
Best Actress (Web Series)
|
Sushmita Sen (Aarya)
|
Best Web Series
|
Scam: 1992
|
Album of the Year
|
Titliyaan
|
Best Television Series
|
Kundali Bhagya
|
Best Actress in Television Series
|
Surbhi Chandna
|
Best Actor in Television Series
|
Dheeraj Dhoopar
|
Photographer of the Year
|
Daboo Ratnani
|
Style Diva of the Year
|
Divya Khosla Kumar
|
Performer of the Year
|
Nora Fatehi
|
Outstanding Contribution to the Indian Film Industry
|
Dharmendra
|
Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema
|
Chetan Bhagat
|
Best Short Film
|
Khayali Pulao