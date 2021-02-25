Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Check the complete list of winners

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced on February 20, 2021, for honouring the best in television, film, and music. This year's awards also included the OTT category keeping in view its rising popularity and immense talent showcased on the platform.

The diverse list of winners saw some known names such as Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar and also paved the way for recognition for the newcomers in the film industry such as Radhika Madan. Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the ‘Critics Best Actor’ award for his performance in the latest release ‘Dil Bechara’.

Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement.

Congratulations to Late @itsSSR for winning the "Critics Best Actor" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.

.

We miss you!

.

.

.#dpiff #dpiff2021 #dpiffawards #dpiffdiaries pic.twitter.com/EN30v8ZQED — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 22, 2021

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were introduced by the Government of India in 1969 to commemorate the Father of the Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. The award recognizes the work and talent of the Indian Film Industry which is also the third-largest globally and is known for its larger-than-life films and fandoms.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards also paid tribute to all the renowned personalities of the World Cinema for their exceptional contribution to the film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement.

Congratulations to @deepikapadukone for winning the "Best Actress" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.

.

.

.#dpiff #dpiff2021 #dpiffawards #dpiffdiaries #dpiffglimpse pic.twitter.com/pczFMXCSn0 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 22, 2021

Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement.

Congratulations to @akshaykumar for winning the "Best Actor" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.

.

.

.#dpiff #dpiff2021 #dpiffawards #dpiffdiaries #dpiffglimpse #dpifflegacy pic.twitter.com/Gam61hajZp — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 22, 2021

Complete list of winners: