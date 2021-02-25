JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Check the complete list of winners

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021: Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar bags the best actor awards while the late Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the 'Critic's Best Actor' award.

Created On: Feb 25, 2021 11:16 ISTModified On: Feb 25, 2021 11:16 IST
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced on February 20, 2021, for honouring the best in television, film, and music. This year's awards also included the OTT category keeping in view its rising popularity and immense talent showcased on the platform.

The diverse list of winners saw some known names such as Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar and also paved the way for recognition for the newcomers in the film industry such as Radhika Madan. Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the ‘Critics Best Actor’ award for his performance in the latest release ‘Dil Bechara’.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were introduced by the Government of India in 1969 to commemorate the Father of the Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. The award recognizes the work and talent of the Indian Film Industry which is also the third-largest globally and is known for its larger-than-life films and fandoms.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards also paid tribute to all the renowned personalities of the World Cinema for their exceptional contribution to the film industry.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

Complete list of winners:

Category

Winners

Best Actor (Female)

Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak)

Best Actor (Male)

Akshay Kumar (Laxmii)

Critic’s Best Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara)

Critic’s Best Actress

Kiara Advani (Guilty)

Best Film

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best International Feature Film

Parasite

Most Vesatile Actor

Kay Kay Menon

Best Director

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Best Actor in Supporting Role

Vikrant Messy (Chhapaak)

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor in Comic Role

Kunal Kemmu (Lootcase)

Best Actor (Web Series)

Bobby Deol (Aashram)

Best Actress (Web Series)

Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Web Series

Scam: 1992

Album of the Year

Titliyaan

Best Television Series

Kundali Bhagya

Best Actress in Television Series

Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor in Television Series

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Photographer of the Year

Daboo Ratnani

Style Diva of the Year

Divya Khosla Kumar

Performer of the Year

Nora Fatehi

Outstanding Contribution to the Indian Film Industry

Dharmendra

Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema

Chetan Bhagat

Best Short Film

Khayali Pulao

 

