What is Lateral Entry in Government Jobs? Check Details

Lateral Entry in Government Jobs: Securing a government job generally requires passing competitive exams, attending interviews, and satisfying eligibility conditions. Candidates usually begin in entry-level roles and advance over time through promotions. In recent years, lateral entry has gained immense popularity. Lateral entry provides an opportunity for professionals with prior experience to directly join government service at senior levels. The lateral entry is mostly contract-based, ranging from 2 to 5 years. Read on to know about lateral entry in government jobs, including meaning, features, eligibility, examples, and more on this page.

What is Lateral Entry in Government Jobs?

Lateral entry refers to hiring working professionals into high-level posts of government service, departments, or ministries based on their qualifications and experience. They are not required to appear for traditional recruitment exams like UPSC or State PSCs. For example, a candidate with 15 years of work experience in the Technology/public policy can be recruited for the Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level Officers post in UPSC through lateral recruitment.