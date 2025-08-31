What is Lateral Entry in Government Jobs? Check Details

Lateral Entry in Government Jobs: Securing a government job generally requires passing competitive exams, attending interviews, and satisfying eligibility conditions. Candidates usually begin in entry-level roles and advance over time through promotions. In recent years, lateral entry has gained immense popularity. Lateral entry provides an opportunity for professionals with prior experience to directly join government service at senior levels. The lateral entry is mostly contract-based, ranging from 2 to 5 years. Read on to know about lateral entry in government jobs, including meaning, features, eligibility, examples, and more on this page.
What is Lateral Entry in Government Jobs?
Lateral entry refers to hiring working professionals into high-level posts of government service, departments, or ministries based on their qualifications and experience. They are not required to appear for traditional recruitment exams like UPSC or State PSCs. For example, a candidate with 15 years of work experience in the Technology/public policy can be recruited for the Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level Officers post in UPSC through lateral recruitment.
Why was Lateral Entry introduced?
Some of the key reasons why lateral entry in government jobs was introduced are as follows:
-
Lateral entry enables working professionals with domain-based expertise and knowledge to join government services.
-
Many view government systems as outdated and inefficient. Private-sector professionals can help by applying modern practices and innovative solutions.
-
Lateral Entry allows the formation of policy teams that combine practical experience with technical knowledge. This approach can strengthen the governance.
Key Features of Lateral Entry in Government Jobs
Lateral Entry positions are different from government employment in various ways. The key features of lateral entry in government jobs are as follows:
-
Candidates mostly join middle or senior roles such as Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level Officers.
-
Lateral entry positions are typically contractual, with a tenure ranging from 2 to 5 years.
-
The recruitment process is based on qualifications, achievements, and working experience.
-
Lateral entry positions are often role-specific with a focus on decision-making and achieving results.
Eligibility Criteria for Lateral Entry in Government Jobs
The eligibility criteria for lateral entry are different for every organisation and department. Here is the quick overview of the eligibility conditions of lateral govt positions in terms of age, qualification, and experience shared below.
-
Educational Qualifications: Aspirants should have completed a degree in the relevant field, like Technology, Engineering, Management, Public Policy, Economics, Law, or equivalent, depending on the post.
-
Age Limit: Several lateral entry positions are available for professionals whose age falls between 32 to 55 years.
-
Experience: A Lateral government role often requires 5 to 15 years of work experience in the relevant industry.
How Lateral Entry Recruitment Works in Government Jobs
The lateral entry recruitment process involves various steps from viewing the notification to fulfilling eligibility and applying for posts. Check the detailed guide for the lateral entry recruitment process shared below:
-
Advertisement: Various government organisations publish notifications along with applications, eligibility, and other details for the specific posts on their official website.
-
Application Submission: Eligible and interested working professionals apply online or through the prescribed mode.
-
Shortlisting: The candidates will be shortlisted for lateral entry posts based on qualifications, professional experience, and accomplishments.
-
Interviews: Shortlisted aspirants may have to attend interviews or assessments to evaluate their job suitability.
-
Final Selection: The candidates will be appointed on a contract basis, typically for 2 to 5 years.
Examples of Lateral Entry Posts in Government Jobs
Lateral entry has been successfully implemented in various government ministries and departments across India. Key examples include:
-
Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level Officers: Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs, etc, have hired working professionals for this role.
-
NITI Aayog: It hires candidates with a Ph.D in Economics/Finance/Public policy with prior experience in investment/market/industry research/ public policy/evaluation of economic reforms or equivalent.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL): Experienced Engineering professionals in the relevant field can apply for lateral roles like Senior Engineer, Deputy Manager, and Senior Manager.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation