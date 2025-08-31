RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Expected Date and Time

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 will shortly be announced on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's (RBSE) official website. Results for students who took the second main test or the Rajasthan Board compartment will be available online. Candidates must go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official RBSE result portal, to view the RBSE supplemental result 2025.
Students can view and download their provisional marksheets by entering their proper login information, particularly their examination roll number. Students get a second opportunity to raise their marks on the supplemental tests and ensure their eligibility for future academic advancement. Students can view their overall qualifying status and subject-specific grades on the online provisional marksheet. Candidates are advised to download and save the provisional marksheet for reference until the original marksheet and certificates are issued by the Rajasthan Board through their respective schools.
How to Check RBSE Supplementary Exam Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12?
Students can follow the steps given below to check the RBSE Supplementary Exam Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12:
-
Visit the official Rajasthan Board result portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in using a reliable internet connection.
-
Find and select the "RBSE Supplementary Exam Result 2025 Class 10/12" link on the home page.
-
Students will be prompted to input their right examination roll number and credentials on a new login page.
-
Press the "Submit" button after carefully entering your roll number and double-checking the information.
-
The provisional marksheet and the outcome of the RBSE extra exam 2025 will be shown on the screen.
-
Examine the marks for each topic, check your eligibility, and download the marksheet in safe PDF format right now.
-
Print a clear copy of your provisional marksheet for future admission, verification, or official document purposes.
Related Stories
Rajasthan Board Exam Result 2025 Highlights
Students can check the important highlights of the RBSE result 2025 from below:
|
Board name
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
|
Result name
|
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025/ Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025
|
Official website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|
RBSE supply result 2025 date and time
|
Anytime Soon
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll number
Also Read:
TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result Soon: Download Rank Card , Check Seat Allotment Status At cpget.tgche.ac.in
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation