RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Expected Date and Time

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 will shortly be announced on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's (RBSE) official website. Results for students who took the second main test or the Rajasthan Board compartment will be available online. Candidates must go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official RBSE result portal, to view the RBSE supplemental result 2025.

Students can view and download their provisional marksheets by entering their proper login information, particularly their examination roll number. Students get a second opportunity to raise their marks on the supplemental tests and ensure their eligibility for future academic advancement. Students can view their overall qualifying status and subject-specific grades on the online provisional marksheet. Candidates are advised to download and save the provisional marksheet for reference until the original marksheet and certificates are issued by the Rajasthan Board through their respective schools.