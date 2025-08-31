Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

Rajasthan Jail Praharo Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 on August 30, 2025, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been released for over 6 lakh candidates who attempted the examination on April 12, 2025.

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 has been released in PDF format, containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of examination, i.e., the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Continue reading this article for detailed information about the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025, including steps to download.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari result 2025 is available for download on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The merit list has been released in the form of a PDF, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of recruitment. Approximately 2 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process out of 6 lakh candidates who attempted the examination. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 PDF.