Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

Rajasthan Jail Praharo Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 on August 30, 2025, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been released for over 6 lakh candidates who attempted the examination on April 12, 2025.
The Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 has been released in PDF format, containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of examination, i.e., the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Continue reading this article for detailed information about the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025, including steps to download.
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan Jail Prahari result 2025 is available for download on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The merit list has been released in the form of a PDF, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of recruitment. Approximately 2 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process out of 6 lakh candidates who attempted the examination. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 PDF.
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 PDF: Overview
The Rajasthan Jail Prahari written exam result has been released in the PDF format for 968 vacancies. Candidates can download the result by clicking on the direct link below.
Aspect
Details
Recruiting Body
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
Post Name
Jail Prahari / Warder
Total Vacancies
968
Examination Date
April 12, 2025
Result Date
August 30, 2025
Official Website
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates Appeared
610,168
Candidates Qualified
208,946
Next Stage
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)
How to Download Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025?
Candidates can click on direct link above to download Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result PDF from direct link above or they can follow the simple steps below
- Visit the Official Website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, find the "Results" or "Latest Updates" tab and click on it.
- Now search for the link titled "Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025" or "Prahari 2025 Merit-wise List of Qualified Candidates".
- Click on the link to open the merit list PDF. The file contains the roll numbers of all qualified candidates.
- Use the Ctrl + F shortcut to search for your roll number in the document.
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
