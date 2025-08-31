KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Aug 31, 2025, 13:58 IST

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 released on August 30, 2025, by RSSB. Over 208,000 candidates qualified for PET/PST out of 610,168 applicants. Download the PDF from the official website using roll number.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025

Rajasthan Jail Praharo Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 on August 30, 2025, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been released for over 6 lakh candidates who attempted the examination on April 12, 2025.
The Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 has been released in PDF format, containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of examination, i.e., the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Continue reading this article for detailed information about the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025, including steps to download.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari result 2025 is available for download on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The merit list has been released in the form of a PDF, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of recruitment. Approximately 2 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process out of 6 lakh candidates who attempted the examination. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025

PDF Download

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 PDF: Overview

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari written exam result has been released in the PDF format for 968 vacancies. Candidates can download the result by clicking on the direct link below.

Aspect

Details

Recruiting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

Jail Prahari / Warder

Total Vacancies

968

Examination Date

April 12, 2025

Result Date

August 30, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates Appeared

610,168

Candidates Qualified

208,946

Next Stage

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

How to Download Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025?

Candidates can click on direct link above to download Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result PDF from direct link above or they can follow the simple steps below

  • Visit the Official Website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, find the "Results" or "Latest Updates" tab and click on it.
  • Now search for the link titled "Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025" or "Prahari 2025 Merit-wise List of Qualified Candidates".
  • Click on the link to open the merit list PDF. The file contains the roll numbers of all qualified candidates.
  • Use the Ctrl + F shortcut to search for your roll number in the document.
  • Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News