Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 13 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as global GDP forecast, EY Entrepreneur of the Year award, Zero-COVID Policy, Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Siachen Day among others.

1. The World Trade Organisation has downgraded the global GDP forecast for FY 2022 to how much?

a) 3.1 percent

b) 2.8 percent

c) 2.5 percent

d) 2.0 percent

2. Who has won EY Entrepreneur of the Year award?

a) Savita Jindal

b) Falguni Nayar

c) Leena Tiwari

d) Radha Vembu

3. Which country has come under international criticism for its Zero-COVID Policy?

a) Australia

b) China

c) United Kingdom

d) United States

4. When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya?

a) April 14th

b) April 15th

c) April 16th

d) April 17th

5. When did the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre take place?

a) April 13th

b) April 15th

c) April 17th

d) April 11th

6. When is Siachen Day observed?

a) April 11th

b) April 12th

c) April 13th

d) April 14th

7. Which year was Siachen Glacier captured by the Indian Army

a) 1971

b) 1964

c) 1999

d) 1984

Answers

1. (b) 2.8 percent

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has downgraded its forecast for global GDP growth in Financial Year 2022 to 2.8 percent from the previously predicted 4.1 percent. The world GDP is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2022, down by 1.3 percentage points from the previous forecast, as per WTO report. The report stated that the global GDP growth should pick up to 3.2 percent in 2023.

2. (b) Falguni Nayar

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award on April 12, 2022. She will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2022.



3. (b) China

China defended its strict COVID-19 measures on April 12, 2022 amid growing criticism against its Zero-COVID policy. A spike in COVID cases recently led China to place over 193 million people across at least 23 cities in full or partial lockdown, including its financial hub Shanghai in an effort control its worst COVID-19 outbreak. Shanghai, a city of 25 million people has been put under a strict lockdown, denying people access to essential health care and food.

4. (a) April 14th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on April 14, 2022 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, stated a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

5. (a) April 13th

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre completed 103 years on April 13, 2022. The gruesome tragedy took place on April 13, 1919, when British General R. E. H. Dyer ordered his troops to open fire at a large group of unarmed protestors at the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, killing hundreds of people and injuring over 1000. The General ordered his troops to block the main entrance and without any warning ordered them to begin shooting towards the densest section of the crowd. The firing continued till the troops exhausted their ammunition, killing thousands of unarmed civilians including men, women, the elderly and children.

6. (c) April 13th

Indian Army observes Siachen Day every year on April 13 to commemorate the courage displayed by the Indian Army troops in securing the highest battlefield in the world 'Siachen Glacier' under Operation Meghdoot. Siachen Day not only commemorates the courage and valour of the Indian Army but also honours the brave Siachen Warriors who laid down their lives to capture the icy Siachen glacier and serve their motherland successfully.

7. (d) 1984

The Indian Army had launched 'Operation Meghdoot' to gain control over the Siachen glacier in Kashmir on April 13, 1984. Indian Army is the first and only army in the world to have taken tanks and other heavy military ordnance to such an altitude. Almost 300 Indian troops were deployed on critical peaks and passes of Siachen by April 13 gaining control of the crucial glacier.

