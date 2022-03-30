Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 30 March 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as BIMSTEC Summit 2022, Rajasthan Foundation Day, World Bipolar Day and Dearness Allowance for central government employees among others.

1. Which country hosted BIMSTEC Summit 2022?

a) Sri Lanka

b) India

c) Bangladesh

d) Thailand

2. When was BIMSTEC founded?

a) 1997

b) 1998

c) 1995

d) 1994

3. When is the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar?

a) March 30th

b) March 31st

c) April 1st

d) April 15th

4. When is Rajasthan Foundation Day observed?

a) March 29th

b) March 30th

c) March 31st

d) April 1st

5. The Dearness Allowance for central government employees has been hiked by how much percent?

a) 1 percent

b) 2 percent

c) 3 percent

d) 4 percent

6. When will the Supreme Court of India start fully physical hearings?

a) April 1st

b) April 2nd

c) April 4th

d) April 15th

7. Which nation's Foreign Minister will be visiting India between March 31st and April 1st?

a) Ukraine

b) Australia

c) Turkey

d) Russia

8. When is World Bipolar Day observed?

a) March 28th

b) March 29th

c) March 30th

d) April 1st

Answers

1. (a) Sri Lanka

The BIMSTEC Summit 2022 was hosted in a hybrid mode by Sri Lanka, the current chair of BIMSTEC on March 30, 2022. Sri Lankan President chaired the 5th BIMSTEC Summit with the virtual participation of leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Thailand. Myanmar's Foreign Minister represented the nation physically at the summit.

2. (a) 1997

BIMSTEC was initially formed with four member states- Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand on June 6, 1997. BIMSTEC was then called BIST-EC (Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand Economic Cooperation). It was renamed BIMST-EC in December 1997, following the inclusion of Myanmar.

3. (b) March 31st

The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is March 31st. The deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar has been extended on multiple times previously. The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was September 30th. The deadline is not expected to be extended any longer. Those who fail to meet the deadline now may face severe repercussions including fine up to Rs 1000 and their PAN card being inoperative.

4. (b) March 30th

Rajasthan Foundation Day is observed on March 30th to commemorate the formation of the state. Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949 when Rajputana was merged into the Indian Union. Rajasthan is the largest state in India by area, covering 10.4 percent of India's total geographical area.

5. (c) 3 percent

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners have been increased by 3 per cent to 34 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022.

6. (c) April 4th

The Supreme Court of India will start fully physical hearing of cases from April 4th. This was announced by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on March 30th. He said that the court will provide advocates virtual hearing if they ask for such options.

7. (d) Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to pay an official visit to New Delhi, India between March 31 and April 1, 2022. The Russian Minister is currently holding multinational meetings on Afghanistan in China with representatives from Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran. This is the first official visit of a Russian official to India after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

8. (c) March 30th

World Bipolar Day is observed on March 30 to spread awareness about the mental health disorder that affects people all over the world. The day is marked on the birth anniversary of world-renowned Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh who lived with bipolar disorder his whole life. Bipolar disorder is a condition under which the person experiences extreme mood and energy changes which further hampers the capability of functioning normally.