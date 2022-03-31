Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 31 March 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's GDP Growth, AFSPA Act and India's first female doctor among others.

1. India Ratings has cut the GDP growth forecast to how much for FY 2022-23?

a) 7 percent

b) 6.5 percent

c) 6 percent

d) 5.7 percent

2. Who is known to be India's first female doctor?

a) Anandi Gopal Joshi

b) Muthulakshmi Reddy

c) Mary Poonen Lukose

d) S. I. Padmavati

3. The centre had removed AFSPA Act completely from which among following states in 2018?

a) Tripura

b) Meghalaya

c) Manipur

d) Nagaland

4. The AFSPA Act was enforced in which state in 1990?

a) Punjab

b) Jammu and Kashmir

c) Nagaland

d) Manipur

5. Which country's president has dissolved the parliament, 8 months after suspending it?

a) Tunisia

b) Nigeria

c) Libya

d) Turkmenistan

6. Which state government has launched a field task force for the rehabilitation of homeless children?

a) Punjab

b) Delhi

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Madhya Pradesh

7. Who among the following actors has announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia?

a) Tom Hanks

b) Morgan Freeman

c) Bruce Willis

d) Leonardo DiCaprio

Answers

1. (a) 7 percent

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on March 30, 2022 cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the 2022-23 financial year to 7 – 7.2 percent from its earlier estimate of 7.6 percent announced in January.

2. (a) Anandi Gopal Joshi

Anandi Gopal Joshi's 157th birth anniversary was observed on March 31, 2022. Anandibai Joshi was one of India's first female doctors of western medicine along with Kadambini Ganguly. She had secured a degree in medicine at the age of 21 from Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania.

3. (b) Meghalaya

The centre withdrew Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 completely from Meghalaya and eight out of 16 police stations in Arunachal Pradesh on March 31, 2018. The act had been in force in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for almost 27 years.

4. (d) Jammu and Kashmir

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 was enforced in Jammu and Kashmir in September 1990 and has been in force since them.

5. (a) Tunisia

Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, issued a decree on March 30, 2022 dissolving parliament. He dissolved the parliament after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees he had used to assume near-total power.

6. (b) Delhi

The Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has set up a field task force for the rehabilitation of homeless children in the national capital. The task force will focus on identifying and providing educational, financial and guardianship support to homeless children.

7. (c) Bruce Willis

Die Hard star Bruce Willis has announced retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is impacting his cognitive abilities. The 67-year-old has appeared in around 100 films in his career spanning through 4 decades including ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’.