Defence Minister launched DRDO mobile testing lab

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a mobile virology research and diagnostics laboratory (MVRDL) developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on April 23.

The inaugurated lab which can be positioned anywhere in the country will be able to process over 1000 samples in a day which can speed the diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus.

Defence Minister unveiled MVRDL through a video conference. The laboratory has been developed by DRDO in associated with ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad, and private industry.

Objective:

Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics lab (MVRDL) developed by DRDO will be able to speed up COVID-19 screening and to carry out immune profiling of the patients of the virus for the vaccine development. The lab will be able to screen 1000-2000 samples in a day.

The lab will help in carrying out COVID-19 diagnosis, convalescent plasma-derived therapy, virus culturing for drug screening, and early clinical trials which will be specific for the Indian population.

Key Highlights:

• Defence Minister while inaugurating the lab stated that several timely decisions by the government have been taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Because of this, the impact of the virus in India is far less than the other countries.

• The biosafety level 2 and level 3 lab has been set up in a record time of 15 days which usually takes 6 months.

• The lab which can be positioned anywhere in the country will enhance India’s capabilities in fighting COVID-19.

• The first such type of Mobile Viral Research lab for R&D activities and COVID-19 screening was developed by the Hyderabad based laboratory of DRDO, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), in consultation with ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad.

• The lab has been built as per the bio-safety standards to meet international guidelines of WHO and ICMR. The lab has LAN, inbuilt electrical controls, CCTV, and telephone cabling.