Delhi Capitals (DC) team profile for IPL 2020, check team players, top records and other details

The Delhi Capitals (DC) is the cricket team representing National Capital Delhi in the Indian Premier League 2020. The franchise was named from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capital after JSW bought the 50 percent stake in 2019.

The franchise of the team is jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. For IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals have brought in two former captains of IPL teams in Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, however, Shreyas Iyer will continue to be the skipper of the team.

As one of the teams that never won the title of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals is starting by their first match against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, 2020.

IPL 2020- Delhi Capitals Team Profile Indian Players: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma Foreign Players: Daniel Sams, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Sandeep Lamichhan, Kagiso Rabada Coach & Assistant Coach: Head Coach- Ricky Ponting Assistant Coach- Mohammad kaif New Acquisitions: Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Daniel Sams, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande Released Players: Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Ankush Bains, Bandaru Ayyappa, Nathu Singh Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Shikar Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Kemo Paul

Delhi Capitals- Player Details:

Shreyas Iyer- The captain of the Delhi Capitals is a right-handed top- orders batsman who has played Twenty-20 internationals and one-day internationals for the India National Cricket Team. With good leadership and performance in IPL 2020 season, he will be able to acquire a place in the team for the ICC T20 World Cup as well.

Shikhar Dhawan- He made an immediate impact since coming in from Sunrisers Hyderabad and has provided consistency at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is a left-handed opening batsman and also an occasional right-arm off-break bowler. At the World- Cup 2015, he was the leading run-scorer for India and in the same year, he also became the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 ODI runs.

Rishabh Pant- In this year’s tournament, Pant will be in direct competition with MS Dhoni and a good season will be necessary for him to make his position safe for the ICC T20 World Cup. In December 2015, pant was named in India’s squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In January 2017, he made his Twenty20 International debut for India, in August 2018 he made his test debut, and in October 2018 his One Day International (ODI) debut.

Ravichandran Ashwin- Traded from KXIP, Delhi Capitals has high hopes with the veteran spinner. Ashwin is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off break. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50-, 100-, 200-, 250-, 300-, and 350-wicket mark in the Test cricket. He became the third Indian in 2016 to win the ICC Cricket of the year award.

Ajinkya Rahane- He is currently the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket Team in Test Cricket. Rahane plays primarily as a middle-order batsman in the Test Format and as a top-order batsman in a white ball game. Ajinkya Rahane had secured his 10th 100 against West Indies on August 25, 2020.

Kagiso Rabada- He is a South-African International Cricketer who is known by the nickname KG. Rabada is a fast-bowler who made his South African debut in November 2014 before going on to make his test debut in November 2015. In July 2018, Rabada became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in tests (23 years and 50 days).

Delhi Capitals- Top Records