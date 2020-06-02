Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Delhi Corona App to track hospital beds, ventilators

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched 'Delhi Corona' mobile application to help track hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients. The Delhi CM launched the app during a video conference on June 2, 2020.

The Delhi corona app will provide everyone with information regarding the availability status of hospital beds and ventilators in Delhi. The app is available for download on Google Play. The same information can also be accessed on delhifightscorona.in/beds.

The launch of the app comes as the Delhi CM faces increasing criticism over the issue of hospital beds and ventilators in the city. There have been complaints that the city does not have enough hospital beds and ventilators to treat severe coronavirus patients. The claims come as the confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 20,000 in the national capital.

Refuting all the criticism and claims, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that they are four steps ahead of coronavirus. He said that though cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi, the government has made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators.

We are four steps ahead of #coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Rt59LZvvXm — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Delhi Corona App

The Delhi Corona app will provide all information related to hospital beds and ventilators in the city. The same information can also be acquired by calling on helpline number 1031. The person will then receive an SMS with the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals.



The Delhi CM stated that there are a total of 302 ventilators in the city, out of which 210 are vacant. He stated that all this information will be updated on the app twice a day, 10 am and 6 pm, providing the users with all the latest updates.

Total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant. All this information will be updated on this app twice a day, 10 am & 6 pm, to give you latest details: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/ccqrHTu1yK — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Objective The Delhi Government had received complaints regarding the shortage of beds and medical facilities in hospitals. The Delhi CM noted that there have been instances where people have complained about the shortage of beds and medical facilities. He said that there is a gap in information as even today around 4100 beds are still vacant. The Delhi Corona app has therefore been launched to close the gap in information. The app aims to bring in transparency and provide instant real-time information regarding hospitals, beds, and other facilities.

Delhi to take immediate action if hospitals refuse to provide beds

The Delhi Chief Minister assured that though the number of cases is increasing in the capital, there is no need to worry about the medical care of the coronavirus patients, as the government has made all the required arrangements. He stated that if any member of your family tests positive, they will surely get the required medical services.

Kejriwal also stated that if a hospital refuses to provide a bed even when the app shows that beds are available in that hospital, then the person can call on 1031. The Delhi's Special Secretary will take immediate action and contact the concerned hospital authorities to provide them with a bed right away.