Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: President Kovind casts his vote, 4.33% voter turnout till 10am

Delhi Election 2020 Voting Day Live Updates: After the fierce and heated election campaign, voting has commenced for all 70 seats of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Delhi saw one its fiercest campaigns in recent times for the Assembly Elections with BJP and AAP leaders indulging into a political slugfest.

Be it the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh or the free electricity and water schemes of AAP; Delhi Election 2020 has seen it all. Today, Delhites will step-out of their houses to select the next Delhi Chief Minister. Will Delhi select Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal or go with BJP which might field Anurag Thakur, Sambit Patra or Manoj Tiwari as CM candidates post polling.

Initial trends have suggested that voting has commenced for all 70 seats of Delhi Assembly and that Delhites are turning out in large numbers to select the next Government. Get live updates and latest news about Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Day Here.

Live Update @ 11:00 AM: President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind recently cast their votes at President's estate. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh and Rahul Gandhi also cast their votes in their respective assembly areas.





Live Update @ 10:30 AM: 4.33% voter turnout till 10:00am

News Agency ANI reported that about 4.33 percent of voter turnout has been recorded in Delhi till 10:00. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia also cast their votes.

Live Update @ 10:00 AM: CM Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote at Civil Lines

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family casts his vote at a Civil Lines polling booth. Voters are continuously coming at polling booths across Delhi.

Live Update @ 9:30 AM: Lt Governor Anil Baijal casts his vote

ANI recently tweeted that Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) sitting MLA and candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against Congress's Sukhbir Pawar and BJP's Shikha Rai from this seat.

Live Update @ 9:00 AM: PM Modi reached out to Youth

PM Modi reached out to youth of Delhi urging them to go out in large numbers to vote. He asked people of Delhi to create a new record today by turning up in large number to cast their votes today.

Live Update @ 8:45 AM: Amit Shah Appeals Delhites to Vote

Home Minister Amit Shah through a tweet has appealed to voters of Delhi to go out and vote for clean water and air, and homes for homeless today. He also asked voters to expose the vote bank politics and lies of the opposition through their votes today.

Live Update @ 8:30 AM: Arvind Kejriwal Appeals Citizens to Vote

Delhi’s outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a special appeal to the women voters of the capital to go out and vote today. He also appeals them to take the male members of the family to go out and vote today.

Live Update @ 8:15 AM: Pick & Drop Service for Voters

With an aim to enable participation of Divyang and Senior Citizens (above 80 Years) in Delhi Election, the Election Commission of India has started a pick and drop service on 8th February 2020 i.e. the Voting Day. To avail this scheme, Divyang and Senior Citizen Voters had to register themselves for the service on the official website i.e. ceodelhi.gov.in on or before 31st January 2020. Alternatively, they could also register by calling Voter Helpline: 1950 as well. Today, all those registered voters will be provided pick and drop service to cast their franchise.

Live Update @ 8 AM: Special Observers for Delhi Elections

The Election Commission has appointed three special observers for the Delhi Elections 2020 that is taking palce today. Last wek, EC appointed Retired IAS officer Vinod Zutshi as a special general observer for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Before him, the Election Commission had already named former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer M K Das as special police observer for Delhi Elections 2020.

Live Update @ 7:30 AM: Metro Services began at 4 AM

Delhi Metro started its services today i.e. day of elections at 4 AM in the morning. The decision was taken by DMRC to “in order to facilitate the polling personnel and other to reach their destinations on time for election duty.

Live Update @ 7:15 AM: Delhi to decide fate of 668 candidates

The Delhi Election Commission has shared that a total of 668 candidates are in fray for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 being held today. Commission also shared that the maximum number of candidates, i.e. 28, are contesting from New Delhi Constituency along with outgoing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. On the other hand, the lowest number of candidates, i.e. 4, re contesting from Patel Nagar seat.

Live Update @ 7 AM: Number of Polling Stations

As per the details shared by Delhi Election Commission, the number of polling stations in Delhi have increased by 17% for Delhi Assembly Election 2020. In 2015, the number of polling stations in Delhi stood at 11,763 and the number has grown to 13,750 for today’s election.