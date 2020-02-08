Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: Polls predict cleansweep for AAP

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Delhi exit poll results 2020 project an easy victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is projected to win between 23-28 seats, while the BJP is predicted to win between 2-7 seats.

Live Update @ 6:50 PM: Axis My India exit poll predictd 23-28 seats for AAP, 2-7 seats for BJP and none for Congress.

Live Update @ 6:40 PM: Voting concludes in all 70 constituencies across Delhi. Exit Polls will be announced soon. As per the Election Commission's mandate, exit polls cannot be published before 6.30 pm.

Live Update @ 6:30 PM: According to the Election Commission, 54.65 percent voter turnout was recorded till 6pm. Around 67 percent voter turnout was recorded in the 2015 Delhi Elections and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP had secured a clear victory with 67 out of the total 70 seats.