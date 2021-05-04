Delhi Government announces free ration for 2 months, Rs. 5,000 each to autorickshaw drivers

The Delhi state government announced on May 4, 2021, that it will provide free ration to all the ration cardholders in the state for the next two months and Rs. 5,000 each to all the taxi and autorickshaw drives in the state.

The decision has been taken as the government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till May 10, 2021.

As per the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, the imposition of lockdown was required to control the spread of the virus and for breaking the COVID-19 chain. However, he added, that the lockdown can create financial difficulties for the underprivileged sections of the state, particularly the daily wage labourers.

ऑटो और टैक्सी चालक दिल्ली की परिवहन व्यवस्था का अभिन्न अंग है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान ऑटो और टैक्सी चालकों की रोज़ी रोटी पर बुरा असर पड़ता है। पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हमने दिल्ली के ऑटो और टैक्सी चालकों को ₹5 हजार की सहायता राशि देने का निर्णय लिया है। pic.twitter.com/a0mUnYjR5B — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2021

In 2020, the Arvind Kejriwal government had also helped around 1,56,000 taxi drivers and autorickshaw drivers.

Delhi extends help to those in need:

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal informed that the government has decided that all the ration cardholders in the state, around 72 lakh, will be given free ration for two months.

कोरोना लॉकडाउन के कारण गरीब आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे हैं। इस वक्त उनकी सहायता करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार दिल्ली में रहने वाले 72 लाख राशन कार्ड धारकों को अगले दो महीने तक मुफ्त राशन देगी। pic.twitter.com/lBcBQrRbmT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2021

He further added that it does not mean that the lockdown will continue for two months and that it is done to help the poor going through the financial crisis.

The CM also announced that all the taxi drivers and autorickshaw drivers will be given Rs. 5,000 each by the state government. This will help them in going through the ongoing financial crisis.

Delhi Government provides financial aid to construction workers:

The Arvind Kejriwal government had also disbursed ex-gratia payments of Rs. 5,000 each to the construction workers who have been registered under the Delhi building as well as other construction workers' welfare boards.

The Chief Minister has urged all the political parties and people to help each other without doing any form of politics. He added that if we all fight together, we will be able to win the fight against the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi:

On May 3, 2021, Delhi has reported 18,043 new infected cases and 448 deaths. This is also the single -highest death toll in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. The total active cases in Delhi now are 89,592.