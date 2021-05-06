Delhi Government launches portal to enable online booking of oxygen for home isolation 

The Delhi Government issued a statement on May 6, 2021 informing that all people requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on Delhi Government's portal and their requests will be processed on top priority.

All those in need of oxygen cylinders or are looking for the refilling of empty cylinders can apply on Delhi Government's portal - https://delhi.gov.in/ - with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and COVID positive report.

Though the service is yet to start, the note by the government on the page reads, "a streamlined system for online booking is being set up. You will be able to register requests through this website."

Delhi Government says all persons requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on https://t.co/a9JS34ui8y with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and COVID positive report pic.twitter.com/QVbx4LXpj4 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

How to apply for oxygen online?

1. First go to https://delhi.gov.in/ website.

2. Scroll down and click on - Online Booking for Refilling of Oxygen Cylinders-Delhi Government-Corona Relief.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. The page is still being set up for now, keep checking to register your requests.

Delhi Government's Statement: Key Points to Note

•All people/ individuals requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on delhi.gov.in website with a valid photo ID, Aadhar card details, COVID-19 positive report and other documents such as CT scan report.

•The District Magistrates will ensure that an adequate number of office people will be assigned to scrutinize all incoming applications and issue the e-passes quickly as time is the essence in such cases. This will be accorded Top priority.

•The DMs shall identify dedicated dealers/ depots to distribute such cylinders to the individuals who shall not be directed to refilling plants under any circumstances.

•The DMs shall ensure that the dealers regularly get their cylinders refilled from the designated refilling plants.

•The DM will issue a pass containing the date, time and address of the dealer/ depot from where the oxygen cylinder can be issued/ exchanged. The DM must ensure that the filled oxygen cylinder is available before issuing the pass.

•The DM's will further ensure that the distribution of lump-sum allocation is done judiciously and equitably between the individuals, any non-COVID Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Ambulances, SOS cylinders of COVID hospitals running on LMO.

•The DCs shall ensure that the committed supplies of the refilling plant for the hospitals.

Objective

Each district in Delhi has been assigned one re-filler for accessing its lump-sum allocation and the respective District Magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of the distribution of cylinders from the re-fillers to various recipients.

However, as per reports, there are long queues at cylinder refilling plants, which is also leading to public safety and public health hazards.

Hence, the government decided to streamline the entire system of distribution of lump-sum allocation under the supervision of District Magistrates. The move also aims to facilitate the public to access the cylinders with certainty.