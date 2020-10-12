Study at Home
Search

Delhi Government passes Tree Transplantation Policy: All you need to know!

The Delhi Government will make the payment to the transplantation agency only if 80 percent of the transplanted trees survive.

Oct 12, 2020 11:12 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

The Delhi government has passed a new tree transplantation policy, under which 80 percent of the trees uprooted for any construction or development project will be required to be transplanted elsewhere. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on October 9, 2020. 

Kejriwal informed that the state will make the payment to the transplantation agency only if 80 percent of the transplanted trees survive. The Chief Minister also informed that the Delhi govt will set up a panel of national-level transplantation agencies, whose services can be availed for relocation of trees.

Tree Plantation Cell

The Delhi Government will also be forming a dedicated tree transplantation cell. 

Who will monitor the transplanted trees?

The Delhi CM announced that local committees along with RWA members and residents will monitor transplanted trees.

Delhi Smog Tower

The Delhi Government has also decided to set up a smog tower in Connaught Place. 

The smog tower will be set up at a cost of Rs 20 crores. 

The tower will be in addition to the Central govt's smog tower, which is coming up in Anand Vihar to curb pollution.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material