Under-five mortality rate of India equals that of world, states UN report

The death of children below the age of five years continues to steadily reduce in India, declining from nearly 22 per cent in 2012 to 18 per cent in 2017, which is now for the first time below the one million mark, as per a new UN report released on September 17, 2018.



The latest Levels and Trends in Child Mortality: Report 2018 from UNICEF and partners in the UN Inter-Agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME) shows the full scope of child and mortality rates across the world – from newborns to adolescents.



The report finds that globally, the under-five mortality rate has dropped by more than half (1990-2017), but inequities persist among and within countries.



The Report: Key Highlights



• The report reveals that over the last two decades, the world made substantial progress in reducing mortality among children and young adolescents.



• Despite the progress, in 2017 alone, an estimated 6.3 million children and young adolescents died, mostly from preventable causes. The children under the age of 5 years accounted for 5.4 million of these deaths and newborns accounted for around half of the deaths.



• Among children and young adolescents, the risk of dying was highest in the first month of life at an average rate of 18 deaths per 1,000 live births globally in 2017.



• While the chances of survival have increased for all age groups since 2000, the progress has been uneven.



• The largest improvements in survival for children under the age of 5 years occurred among children aged 1−4 years. The mortality in this age group declined by 60 per cent from 2000 to 2017.



• Still, the report revealed that children face widespread regional and income disparities in their chances of survival.



• According to the report, the Sub-Saharan Africa region had the highest under-five mortality rate in the world. In 2017, the region had an average under-five mortality rate of 76 deaths per 1,000 live births.



• On current trends, 56 million children under 5 years of age are projected to die between 2018 and 2030, half of them newborns.



• In 2017, 118 countries already had an under-five mortality rate below the SDG target of a mortality rate at least as low as 25 deaths per 1,000 live births.



• Among the remaining countries, progress will need to be accelerated in about 50 countries to achieve the SDG target by 2030.