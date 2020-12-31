Digital Ocean: INCOIS launches web- based app for information sharing

The Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 29, 2020, virtually inaugurated ‘Digital Ocean’, a web-based application. It has been developed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

During the launch, the Union Minister stated that it is a first of its kind digital platform for Ocean data management. He added that ‘Digital Ocean’ is also a big step towards PM Modi’s vision of Digital India and mentioned that in coming times, that country will be powerful which has the gold mine of data and has the capacity to interpret and process it meaningfully.

While talking about research on oceans, the Union Minister stated that India has been looking at a large number of possibilities to harness the wealth of the ocean such as Deep ocean Mission, its mineral wealth, research on the alternate source of energy and source of food among others.

Today, Hon'ble Minister @drharshvardhan inaugurated 'Digital Ocean' developed by @ESSO_INCOIS



It's an innovative web-based application to integrate oceanographic data to enhance understanding & help harness potential of the oceans for the benefit of all stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/NOGDq4ukEo — MoES GoI (@moesgoi) December 29, 2020

About ‘Digital Ocean’:

The digital ocean will help in sharing the infinite knowledge about the ocean with a range of users including the operational agencies, research institutions, academic community, strategic users, policymakers, and the maritime industry.

The web-based application will also be providing free access to the information to the common man and the general public. The platform includes a set of applications that are developed to present and organize the oceanographic data by adopting the rapid advancements in geospatial technology.

Benefits of ‘Digital Ocean’:

• Digital Ocean will play a central role in the sustainable management of oceans and will help in expanding India’s ‘Blue Economy’ initiatives.

• The web-based application will also be promoted as a platform for the capacity building on the Ocean Management Data for all the Indian Ocean Rim Countries.

• Digital Ocean will also be the one such platform for providing ocean data-related services in one place.

• The digital ocean will be helpful in improving the understanding of the working of the oceans.

About INCOIS:

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. It provides advisory services and ocean information to various stakeholders including the data based on the oceanographic research and advisory services such as ocean state forecast, fishing zone advisories, tsunami early warnings, high wave alerts, oil-spill.