Dollar Seshadri passes away due to cardiac arrest

Dollar Seshadri, officer on special duty (OSD) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) passed away on November 29, 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Vishakhapatnam. He was 74.

He was reportedly in the port city of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to participate in the Karthika Deepotsavam, which was organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The Deepotsavam was to be conducted at the RK Beach today evening. He suffered a massive stroke early morning on November 29th and was rushed to a corporate hospital at Ramnagar. He was declared dead on arrival.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over his passing and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy also expressed deep anguish over the sudden passing of Dollar Seshadri saying, "It is an irreparable loss to the TTD as Dollar Seshadri Swamy has been rendering invaluable services to the Tirumala temple even after his retirement in 2007 till his last breath. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family for their personal loss."

Dollar Seshadri final rites

TTD is making all arrangements to airlift Dollar Seshadri's remains to Tirupati where the final rites will be performed with appropriate honours. The people will also be able to pay their respects before his final rites.

About Dollar Seshadri

Dollar Seshadri had joined Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in 1978 and served for the temple body for over 4 decades even after his retirement in 2007 as an officer on special duty.

Dollar Seshadri had hit the headlines in June 2006 in a case pertaining to 300 five-gram coins going missing from TTD's official treasury, 'Bokksam'. Seshadri was the sole custodian of the treasury for over a decade. When the case became public in 2008, Seshadri was forced to step down from his role along with other senior officials.

In August 2017, a Government Order (GO) dropped any further disciplinary action against those named in the case, including Seshadri. He rejoined the temple after being acquitted in the case and served till his last breath.

He had repeatedly said that his only wish was to serve the almighty till his last breath, which he did.