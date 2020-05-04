An Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It will help in the chemical-free and rapid disinfection of high infection-prone areas.

The tower is known as ‘UV Blaster’ which is a UV based area sanitizer. It is designed and developed by the Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC).

LASTEC is a Delhi based premier laboratory of DRDO and the equipment was developed along with the help of New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.

The news regarding the development of UV Blaster was shared via a tweet.

Significance:

The UV Blaster will be helpful in the disinfection of high tech surfaces such as computers, electronic equipment, and other forms of gadgets in laboratories and offices. These are the items that are not suitable for disinfection through chemical methods.

The product will also be useful for the areas with a large flow of people such as metros, airports, shopping malls, hotels, factories, offices, etc.

How UV Blaster works:

• It can easily be used by the remote operation through a mobile phone or laptop using wifi link.

• The equipment consists of 6 lamps and each has 43 watts of UV-C power at 254 nm wavelength for 360-degree illumination.

• The disinfection time will be about 10 minutes for a room of about 12 X 12 feet dimension.

• 30 minutes time for the 400 square feet if the equipment is positioned at different places within the room.

• The sanitiser will switch off if there is the human intervention or an accidental opening of the room.