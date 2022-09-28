DRDO performs successful tests of Very Short Range Air Defence System Missiles

Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO) has conducted two successful test flights of very short-range Air Defence System missiles. The venue for the test flight was the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

The missiles were launched from the ground-based portable launcher. Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister has appreciated and complimented the efforts of DRDO and industry partners. The Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development(DDR&D) and the Chairman of DRDO wished the entire missile team for this magnificent success.

DRDO conducted two successful test flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on 27 Sep 2022 from a ground-based portable launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/ltBWv65LcE — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Very Short Range Air Defence System Missiles: All you need to know

The missiles are Man Portable Air Defence System . It is designed and developed by DRDO in collaboration with Indian industry partners. The design of the Very Short Range Air Defence System( VSHORADS) missiles is highly optimized ensuring easy portability. The test of the missiles was performed against high-speed aerial targets witnessing various threats to measure the capability of the weapon system under harsh situations. The missiles were tested at distinct levels including long-range medium altitude, short-range high altitude operating targets, low radar signatures with receding and crossing targets, and salvo launch with two missiles fired in fast succession.

Very Short Range Air Defence System Missiles: Significance

The missiles are made to neutralize low altitude aerial threats at short ranges propelled by a dual thrust solid motor. Missiles launched by DRDO are equipped with the latest technologies to enhance the Armed Forces technologically.

What is DRDO?

The Defence Research and Development Organization is the chief industry under the Department of Defence Research and Development in the Ministry of Defence of the Indian Government. The department is headquartered in New Delhi, India. The organization was formed in 1958 by the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organization. The department work with the motto of “Strength’s origin is in Science”.

