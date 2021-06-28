DRDO successfully test-fires Agni-Prime missile off the coast of Odisha
According to the officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Agni-Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni Class of Missiles.
As per the Government Sources, India on August 28, 2021, successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime off the coast of Odisha.
Reportedly, India successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile of the Agni Series known as Agni-Prime at 10.55 am on June 28, off the coast of Odisha. The new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material and it was a textbook launch.
Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile which met all the mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.
DRDO successfully flight tests New Generation Agni P Ballistic Missile
Agni-Prime: Key details
• Agni-Prime is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1000 and 2000 kilometers.
• As per the officials, various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile.
Successful test-firings by DRDO:
• The Defence Research and Development Organisation on July 25, 2021, successfully test-fired the range versions of indigenously developed 122mm Caliber rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
• On July 24 and July 25, 2021, the organization also successfully test-fired an extended range-version of an indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from MBRL at ITR Chandipur off the Coast of Odisha.
