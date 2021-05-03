EAM Jaishankar will visit London for G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going to visit London, UK from May 03 to May 06, 2021, to participate in the G7 Foreign and Development Minister’s Meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India informed, “EAM Jaishankar will be visiting London from May 03 – May 06, 2021, to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, to which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK.”

The US Department of State said in a statement that the United Kingdom has the host country has invited other countries, India, Brunei, Australia, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, to join as guests at the meeting. Brunei will join in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN.

The statement also read that US Secretary Blinken will also meet his UK and G7 counterparts to discuss areas of concerns such as economic recovery and growth, COVID-19, climate crisis, gender equality, food security, human rights, and more. Blinked will also be attending the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting to lay the foundation for the G7 Leaders’ Summit that US President Biden has announced to attend in June this year in the UK.

About the G7

The G7, or the Group of 7, is a forum that brings together leaders from seven countries across the world. The seven-member countries are the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and the European Union (EU). Founded in 1975, the group meets to discuss gripping world issues.