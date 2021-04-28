Earthquake in Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Assam, strong tremors felt in northeast, North Bengal

Back-to-back earthquakes hit Assam early today morning, with the most severe one being with a magnitude of 6.4. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 7:51 am and the epicentre was 43 km west of Tezpur in Assam at a depth of 17 kilometers.

The second quake hit shortly with epicentre being 38 km west of Tejpur with a magnitude of 4.0 and a depth of 20 Km. It was followed by several more quakes in the same area with a magnitude of 3.6, 3.6, 4.7 and 3.2 with the depth going up to almost 27 km.

Strong tremors were felt in the entire region including several parts of the northeast such as neighbouring Meghalaya state and northern parts of West Bengal and even Bhutan, forcing people to run out of their homes.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted shortly after the tremors saying, "Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted informing that he has spoken with Assam chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal regarding the earthquake in parts of the state and has assured all possible help from the Centre. PM Modi further said that he will pray for the well-being of the people of Assam.

How much damage has been caused?

Though the full extent of damage is yet to be assessed, the earthquake has damaged some buildings. Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted minutes after the earthquake, sharing photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall, showing the impact of the quake.

Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh also spoke to Assam CM regarding the earthquake. He said that parts of the state were struck by an earthquake of significant scale. "Luckily no loss of life reported so far.Only damage to some buildings. State administration closely monitoring and Centre in close touch. Detailed report awaited," he said.

Assam Chief Minister also tweeted saying that the Union Minister took stock of the situation due to the earthquake, over the phone and assured all support. The Chief Minister also informed that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also took stock of the emerging situation due to the earthquake in Assam, over the phone and assured all support to us.

