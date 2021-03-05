Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla ranked as ‘most livable’ cities of India

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 4, 2021, released the Ease of Living Index 2020, which provided a ranking of the cities with a population of more than a million and a population of less than a million.

In the million-plus cities, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad have been ranked as the most livable cities in the country, while in less than a million category, Shimla followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada has been ranked as the most livable city.

Out of the 49 cities that were ranked on the livability index in the category of million-plus population, Delhi has been placed at the 13th spot and Srinagar is at the bottom. A total of 111 cities of India were judged in the Ease of Living Index 2020.

The Ministry also released the ‘Municipal Performance Index’ under which the New Delhi Municipal Council topped in less than million population category and Indore topped in the million-plus population category.

About Ease of Living Index:

It is an assessment tool that evaluates the impact of various initiatives of urban development and the quality of life in the cities of India. The Ease of Living Index provides a comprehensive understanding of the participating cities on the basis of the quality of life, sustainability, and economic ability.

The findings from the index help in guiding the evidence-based policymaking as well as promote healthy competition among the cities by encouraging them to learn from their peers and advance their development.

About Municipal Performance Index:

By expanding the scope of the Ease of Living Index framework, Municipal Performance Index was undertaken for the first time in India.

While EoLI measures an outcome of the indicator, the index of municipal performance focuses on the factors that produce those outcomes. It determines the elements that prevent efficient global governance.

The Municipal Performance Index is an effort for analyzing and assessing the performance of Indian municipalities on the basis of their defined functions.

Top 10 rankings:

Ease of Living Index Ranking Population Million + Population Less than Million City Score City Score 1 Bengaluru 66.70 Shimla 60.90 2 Pune 66.27 Bhubaneshwar 59.85 3 Ahmedabad 64.87 Silvassa 58.43 4 Chennai 62.61 Kakinada 56.84 5 Surat 61.73 Salem 56.40 6 Navi Mumbai 61.60 Vellore 56.38 7 Coimbatore 59.72 Gandhinagar 56.25 8 Vadodara 59.24 Gurugram 56.00 9 Indore 58.58 Davangere 55.25 10 Greater Mumbai 58.23 Tiruchirapalli 55.24