Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla ranked as ‘most livable’ cities of India

In the million-plus cities, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad have been ranked as the most livable cities in the country, while in less than a million category, Shimla followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada has been ranked as the most livable city.

Created On: Mar 5, 2021 12:31 ISTModified On: Mar 5, 2021 12:31 IST
Ease of Living Index 2020

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 4, 2021, released the Ease of Living Index 2020, which provided a ranking of the cities with a population of more than a million and a population of less than a million.

Out of the 49 cities that were ranked on the livability index in the category of million-plus population, Delhi has been placed at the 13th spot and Srinagar is at the bottom. A total of 111 cities of India were judged in the Ease of Living Index 2020.

The Ministry also released the ‘Municipal Performance Index’ under which the New Delhi Municipal Council topped in less than million population category and Indore topped in the million-plus population category.

About Ease of Living Index:

It is an assessment tool that evaluates the impact of various initiatives of urban development and the quality of life in the cities of India. The Ease of Living Index provides a comprehensive understanding of the participating cities on the basis of the quality of life, sustainability, and economic ability.

The findings from the index help in guiding the evidence-based policymaking as well as promote healthy competition among the cities by encouraging them to learn from their peers and advance their development.

About Municipal Performance Index:

By expanding the scope of the Ease of Living Index framework, Municipal Performance Index was undertaken for the first time in India.

While EoLI measures an outcome of the indicator, the index of municipal performance focuses on the factors that produce those outcomes. It determines the elements that prevent efficient global governance.

The Municipal Performance Index is an effort for analyzing and assessing the performance of Indian municipalities on the basis of their defined functions.

Top 10 rankings:

      Ease of Living Index

Ranking

Population Million +

Population Less than Million

 

City

Score

City

Score

1

Bengaluru

66.70

Shimla

60.90

2

Pune

66.27

Bhubaneshwar

59.85

3

Ahmedabad

64.87

Silvassa

58.43

4

Chennai

62.61

Kakinada

56.84

5

Surat

61.73

Salem

56.40

6

Navi Mumbai

61.60

Vellore

56.38

7

Coimbatore

59.72

Gandhinagar

56.25

8

Vadodara

59.24

Gurugram

56.00

9

Indore

58.58

Davangere

55.25

10

Greater Mumbai

58.23

Tiruchirapalli

55.24

                                                                                                                                

 Municipal Performance Index

Ranking

Population Million +

Population Less than Million

 

Municipality

Score

Municipality

Score

1

Indore

66.68

New Delhi MC

52.92

2

Surat

60.82

Tirupati

51.69

3

Bhopal

59.04

Gandhinagar

51.59

4

Pimpri Chinchwad

59.00

Karnal

51.39

5

Pune

58.79

Salem

49.04

6

Ahmedabad

57.60

Tiruppur

48.92

7

Raipur

54.98

Bilaspur

47.99

8

Greater Mumbai

54.36

Udaipur

47.77

9

Vishakhapatnam

52.77

Jhansi

47.04

10

Vadodara

52.68

Tirunelveli

47.02

 

 

