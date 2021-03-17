JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

EC announces bypolls to 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies, 14 assembly constituencies: Check Full Schedule!

Created On: Mar 17, 2021 11:38 ISTModified On: Mar 17, 2021 11:38 IST
EC announces bypolls to 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies, 14 assembly constituencies

electioThe Election Commission on March 16, 2021, announced bye-elections to two Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies- Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka and 14 assembly constituencies of different states.  

The Election Commission decided to hold bye-elections to fill these vacancies after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, movement of forces and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election will be held in these constituencies on April 17 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2nd. The last day of filing nomination is March 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3rd.

Following is the full Bye-Election Schedule:

Bye-Election Schedule

Date/ Day 

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

23.03.2021

(Tuesday)

Last Date of Nominations

30.03.2021

(Tuesday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

31.03.2021

(Wednesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

03.04.2021

(Saturday)

Date of Poll

17.04.2021

(Saturday)

Date of Counting

02.05.2021

(Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed

04.05.2021

(Tuesday)

Following is the full list of constituencies that will go to bypolls: 

Lok Sabha Constituencies

S. No.

State

Constituency No. & Name

1.

Andhra Pradesh

23-Tirupati (SC)

2.

Karnataka

2-Belgaum

Assembly Constituencies

S. No.

State

Constituency No. & Name

1.

Gujarat

125– MorvaHadaf (ST)

2.

Jharkhand

13-Madhupur

3.

Karnataka

47-Basavakalyan

4.

Karnataka

59–Maski (ST)

5.

Madhya Pradesh

55-Damoh

6.

Maharashtra

252-Pandharpur

7.

Mizoram

26-Serchhip (ST)

8.

Nagaland

51-Noksen (ST)

9.

Odisha

110-Pipili

10.

Rajasthan

179- Sahara

11.

Rajasthan

24-Sujangarh (SC)

12.

Rajasthan

175-Rajsamand

13.

Telangana

87-Nagarjuna Sagar

14.

Uttarakhand

49-Salt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

