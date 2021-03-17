EC announces bypolls to 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies, 14 assembly constituencies: Check Full Schedule!

electioThe Election Commission on March 16, 2021, announced bye-elections to two Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies- Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka and 14 assembly constituencies of different states.

The Election Commission decided to hold bye-elections to fill these vacancies after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, movement of forces and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election will be held in these constituencies on April 17 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2nd. The last day of filing nomination is March 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3rd.

Following is the full Bye-Election Schedule:

Bye-Election Schedule Date/ Day Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 23.03.2021 (Tuesday) Last Date of Nominations 30.03.2021 (Tuesday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 31.03.2021 (Wednesday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 03.04.2021 (Saturday) Date of Poll 17.04.2021 (Saturday) Date of Counting 02.05.2021 (Sunday) Date before which election shall be completed 04.05.2021 (Tuesday)

Following is the full list of constituencies that will go to bypolls:

Lok Sabha Constituencies S. No. State Constituency No. & Name 1. Andhra Pradesh 23-Tirupati (SC) 2. Karnataka 2-Belgaum