EV fire India: Govt to revise Testing norms for batteries, battery management and cells

The recent instances of the Electronic two-wheelers catching fire have caused concern prompting the Central Government to revise the norms for the electronic two-wheeler batteries. The electric mobility sector has come under scrutiny after a number of EVs caught fire in recent times leading to worry about consumer protection and other damages. The Government has been seriously looking into the matter as it is pushing industry through subsidies and the regulatory ease for some time. Notably, in the last 30 days, nearly half a dozen incidents of electric scooters catching fire have been reported across India.

Revised testing norms for Electronic two-wheeler batteries

1. The government is planning on revising the standards for cells, testing norms for the batteries, and battery management.

2. The new testing norms for the EVs are likely to focus on ensuring higher production, recharging standards, cell and battery storage, among other safety measures.

3. The Government has not been thinking of ordering a recall of electronic two-wheelers at this moment, and will instead wait for the reports from the fact-finding probe into the recent fires.

Why government is revising the norms for electric two-wheeler batteries?

In a recent incident, an Okinawa Autotech e-scooter dealership was burnt down in Tamil Nadu. The manufacturer of electric two-wheeler recalled 3,215 units of ‘Praise Pro’ scooters on April 16, just days before the dealership got burnt.

On April 9, 2022, as many as 20 vehicles of Jitendra New EV Tech loaded in a container in Nashik caught fire.

Other EV makers whose vehicles have been involved in such incidents include Pure EV and Ola Electric. The sale of EVs in India has also seen a three-fold jump last fiscal with EV two-wheelers leading the segment.

Electronic Vehicles

EVs are powered by lithium-ion batteries, of the kind which is used in cellphones and smartwatches. They are generally considered to be efficient and light compared to their counterparts,

However, lithium-ion batteries are prone to a fire risk, as seen in the case of electric two-wheelers. India, as of now, imports all lithium-ion cells.