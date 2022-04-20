Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

EV fire India: Govt to revise Testing norms for batteries, battery management and cells

Electric vehicles catching fires: The government is planning on revising the standards for cells, testing norms for the batteries, and battery management after a number of EVs caught fire in recent times.

Created On: Apr 20, 2022 11:22 IST
EVs two-wheeler catch fire
EVs two-wheeler catch fire

The recent instances of the Electronic two-wheelers catching fire have caused concern prompting the Central Government to revise the norms for the electronic two-wheeler batteries. The electric mobility sector has come under scrutiny after a number of EVs caught fire in recent times leading to worry about consumer protection and other damages. The Government has been seriously looking into the matter as it is pushing industry through subsidies and the regulatory ease for some time. Notably, in the last 30 days, nearly half a dozen incidents of electric scooters catching fire have been reported across India.

Revised testing norms for Electronic two-wheeler batteries

1. The government is planning on revising the standards for cells, testing norms for the batteries, and battery management.

2. The new testing norms for the EVs are likely to focus on ensuring higher production, recharging standards, cell and battery storage, among other safety measures.

3. The Government has not been thinking of ordering a recall of electronic two-wheelers at this moment, and will instead wait for the reports from the fact-finding probe into the recent fires.

Why government is revising the norms for electric two-wheeler batteries?

In a recent incident, an Okinawa Autotech e-scooter dealership was burnt down in Tamil Nadu. The manufacturer of electric two-wheeler recalled 3,215 units of ‘Praise Pro’ scooters on April 16, just days before the dealership got burnt.

On April 9, 2022, as many as 20 vehicles of Jitendra New EV Tech loaded in a container in Nashik caught fire.

Other EV makers whose vehicles have been involved in such incidents include Pure EV and Ola Electric. The sale of EVs in India has also seen a three-fold jump last fiscal with EV two-wheelers leading the segment.

Electronic Vehicles

EVs are powered by lithium-ion batteries, of the kind which is used in cellphones and smartwatches. They are generally considered to be efficient and light compared to their counterparts,

However, lithium-ion batteries are prone to a fire risk, as seen in the case of electric two-wheelers. India, as of now, imports all lithium-ion cells.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    View all