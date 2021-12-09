Farmer's suspend 15-month protest, to vacate protest sites at Delhi border from December 11

Farmers protests suspended: After 15 long months, the farmer leaders have decided to suspend their agitation and will vacate the protest sites at the Delhi border from December 11, 2021. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation."

The decision after a long review meeting by farmer leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Another farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh also confirmed that the protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11.

Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11: Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh pic.twitter.com/Ftg76o7Rd1 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

This comes after the protesting farmers received a letter from the government of India with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately. The letter said, "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent."

Protesting farmers receive a letter from Govt of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately



"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it reads pic.twitter.com/CpIEJGFY4p — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Farmers have begun removing tents from their protest site in Singhu on Delhi-Haryana. A farmer said, "we are preparing to leave for our homes, but the final decision will be taken by Samyukt Kisan Morcha." Several farmers were founding celebrating at the Singhu border following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest against the three farm laws.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "I congratulate the farmers on their victory today. But, 700 farmers lost their lives during their year-long protest against farm laws. We will always stand with and for the farmers."

#WATCH | Farmers celebrate at Singhu border following the announcement of suspension of their yr-long protest against farm laws & other related issues



Today they received a letter from Centre with promises of forming a committee on MSP &withdrawing cases against them immediately pic.twitter.com/e8TgOhX9X3 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Farmers protests complete one year

On November 26, 2020, farmers belonging to almost 31 farmer organisations came together to collectively protest against the three farm bills passed during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in 2020 by initiating sit-in protests at different border points of Delhi. The farmer groups also held nationwide protests, strikes and demonstrations throughout this past year.

The farmer groups were protesting against the following three farm reform bills-

1. The Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill

2. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill

3. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill

What was the issue?

The three farm bills were passed during the Monsoon session of the Parliament in September 2020 amid ruckus, especially in the upper house Rajya Sabha. Though the bills were reportedly passed to provide more support to the farmers, the farmers feared that they might lose more than they could gain after the implementation of the new Farms Laws.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India, the sole Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP in Modi's cabinet resigned in protest against the three farm laws. SAD was one of BJP's oldest allies. Most farmer groups joined the agitation including Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Union (AIKS) and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and jointly called the reforms as "anti-farmer".

The farmer groups began sit-in protest at Delhi's borders and also called for Bharat Bandh on several occasions to put more pressure on the centre. Several opposition parties supported the farmer leaders' call for the repeal of the three farm laws.

PM Modi announces repeal of all three farm laws

In a welcoming announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally announced the repeal of all three farm laws during his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19, 2021. The bill seeking to repeal the three laws has been passed by the Parliament during the Winter Parliament. The Prime Minister urged all farmers, who have been camping at Delhi borders since over a year, to return home to their families.

PM Modi said then, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

While farmers welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement, they also said that the agitation will continue until the three laws are repealed. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had tweeted saying that the agitation will not be taken back until the farm laws are scrapped in the Parliament.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha also welcomed PM Modi's decision to repeal all 3 anti-farmer laws but said that they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.