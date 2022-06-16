FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Schedule announced, Navi Mumbai to host finals of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 mascot: India is scheduled to play all its group stage matches of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The complete schedule of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was announced by the authorities on June 15, 2022, according to which the finals of the tournament will be held in Navi Mumbai. FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be a 24-group stage game that will conclude on October 18 and the matches will be shared among all the three host states- Odisha, Goa, and Maharashtra. India will host the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Key Points

1. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the finals of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 on October 30 while the semi-finals will be played in Goa.

2. Bhubaneshwar in Odisha is set to host India’s three group stage matches starting on October 11, 2022. The official draw will take place on June 24.

3. The quarter-finals round of games will be held on October 21 and 22 following which the semi-finals will be held on October 26.

4. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar will see the host India compete in all the three group stage games on October 11, 14, and 17.

5. A total of 32 matches which will be contested by 16 teams in four groups will decide the winner of the 7th edition of the biennial youth tournament over 10 match days. Each match will host doubleheaders on each match day.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Schedule

Match No. Date Time Teams Venue 1 Group A October 11 8:00 PM India vs A2 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 2 Group A October 11 4:30 PM A3 vs A4 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 3 Group B October 11 8:00 PM B1 vs B2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 4 Group B October 11 4:30 PM B3 vs B4 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 5 Group C October 12 8:00 PM C1 vs C2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 6 Group C October 12 4:30 PM C3 vs C4 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7 Group D October 12 8:00 PM D1 vs D2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 8 Group D October 12 4:30 PM D3 vs D4 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 9 Group A October 14 8:00 PM India vs A3 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 10 Group A October 14 4:30 PM A4 vs A2 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 11 Group B October 14 8:00 PM B1 vs B3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 12 Group B October 14 4:30 PM B4 vs B2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 13 Group C October 15 8:00 PM C1 vs C3 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 14 Group C October 15 4:30 PM C4 vs C2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 15 Group D October 15 8:00 PM D1 vs D3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 16 Group D October 15 4:30 PM D4 vs D2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 17 Group A October 17 8:00 PM A4 vs India Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 18 Group A October 17 8:00 PM A2 vs A3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 19 Group B October 17 4:30 PM B4 vs B1 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 20 Group B October 17 4:30 PM B2 vs B3 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 21 Group C October 18 4:30 PM C4 vs C1 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 22 Group C October 18 4:30 PM C2 vs C3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 23 Group D October 18 8:00 PM D4 vs D1 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 24 Group D October 18 8:00 PM D2 vs D3 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 25 Quarterfinal 1 (QF1) October 21 4:30 PM 1A vs 2B DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 26 Quarterfinal 2 (QF2) October 21 8:00 PM 1B vs 2A DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 27 Quarterfinal 3 (QF3) October 22 4:30 PM 1C vs 2D Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 28 Quarterfinal 4 (QF 4) October 22 8:00 PM 1D vs 2C Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 29 Semifinal 1 (SF1) October 26 4:30 PM WQF1 vs WQF3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 30 Semifinal 2 (SF2) October 26 8:00 PM WQF2 vs WQF4 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 31 Third-place match October 30 4:30 PM LSF1 vs LSF2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 32 Final October 30 8:00 PM WSF1 vs WSF2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is an international association football tournament for female players under the age of 17. The tournament is organized by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and is held in even-numbered years, starting in 2008.