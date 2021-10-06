FIH Hockey Star Awards 2021: Gurjit Kaur wins FIH Hockey Player of the Year – Women’s

FIH Hockey Star Awards 2021: Gurjit Kaur won the FIH Women’s Hockey Player of the Year at the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21. The results of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21 were announced on October 6, 2021. A total of 5 Indian Hockey players and two head coaches of both the Indian men’s and women’s Hockey teams each claimed the hockey awards across different categories.

FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21: Results

Award (Women’s) Player Name FIH Women’s Hockey Player of the Year Gurjit Kaur (Team IND) FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Savita (Team IND) FIH Women’s Coach of the Year Sjoerd Marijne (NED - Team IND) Award (Men’s) Player Name FIH Men’s Hockey Player of the Year Harmanpreet Singh (Team IND) FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year PR Sreejesh (Team IND) FIH Men’s Rising Star of the Year Vivek Prasad (Team IND) FIH Men’s Coach of the Year Graham Reid (Team IND)

FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21: Voting

represented by their respective national captains and coaches, a total of 79 National Associations voted. The breakup of votes as per Member Association in each country was as Africa: 11 out 25, Asia: 29 out of 33, Europe: 19 out of 42, Oceania: 3 out of 8, Pan America: 17 out of 30.

Almost 3,00,000 (3 lakh) fans casted the votes in the FIH Hockey Stars Awards. The breakup of votes percentage was as National Associations: 50 per cent, Media: 25 per cent, Fans and Players: 25 per cent.

The voting process began on August 23 and was completed on September 15, 2021. The Awards this year considered the period from January 2020 till the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 since no FIH Hockey Awards were not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All winning athletes got the highest number of votes in their respective categories and topped the standings in each of the three voting groups (National Associations, Media, and Fans and Players).

Who is Gurjit Kaur?

Gurjit Kaur is an Indian female field Hockey player. Kaur plays as a defender and India’s hockey team's designated drag-flicker. Kaur represented India at the Hockey World Cup 2018 where she was India’s top scorer and the 3rd highest goal scorer after netting 8 goals. She has played 53 international matches as of July 2018.

Kaur is also known to have played impressively at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia where she won 4th place. She also scored the only goal against Australia in the 2020 Summer Olympics which helped India reach the semi-finals in Olympic women’s hockey for the first time.