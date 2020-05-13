‘FIR Aapke Dwar’: MP govt launched first ever ‘FIR at doorstep’ scheme

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Dr. Narottam Mishra launched ‘FIR Aapke Dwar Yojana’ in Bhopal on May 11. MP has become the first state in the country to launch such an innovative scheme.

While launching the scheme at the new police control room, MP’s home minister stated that now people will not be required to visit the police station to lodge their complaints.

FIR Aapke Dwar yojana was started as a pilot project in 23 police stations, including one rural and one urban police station at 11 divisional headquarters.

Key Highlights:

• The trained head constables in the First Response Vehicle (FRV), which is GPS fitted for attending the emergency calls (dial 100), will be able to file the FIR on spot.

• The BJP government called the pilot project a revolution and claimed that MP has been the only state to have taken such initiative. It will alleviate people’s problem of visiting the police stations amid COVID-19 lockdown.

• DGP VK Johri informed that the pilot project will run till August 31. After that, the scheme will be reviewed and further implemented across the state with an improved system and trained police personnel.

How ‘FIR Aapke Dwar’ Yojana will work?

Vivek Johari, the Director-General of Police explained how the scheme will function. As per the Director-General, the Dial 100 vehicle will have the trained head constables who will be able to lodge FIRs (First Information Report).

Once the complainant dials 100, the police personnel will reach their residence and will get the FIR registered.

FIRs which will be of general nature will be lodged on the spot while in the cases of serious complaints, guidance will be provided from the senior officials.

Under the scheme, the police lodged the first FIR of Sunil Chaturvedi of Jawahar Chowk, Bhopal. The lodged complaint was about vehicle theft.

The scheme will be beneficial for the people of the state as it will solve their problems at their doorstep.

Launch of ‘Helpline dial 112’:

Madhya Pradesh government has also launched ‘helpline dial 112’. This helpline number will facilitate the immediate availability of police, ambulance, and fire- fighting services wherever needed in the state.