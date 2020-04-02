First UNSC meeting to be held soon on COVID-19 pandemic 

The UN Security Council is expected to convene for the first time to discuss COVID-19 pandemic by next week. This was announced by Dominican Republic Ambassador Jose Singer, who is also the current President of the UNSC, during a press briefing on April 1, 2020.

The Dominican Republic took over the rotational Presidency of the UNSC in April 2020, succeeding China, which had held the position in March. Despite the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the UNSC under China’s Presidency had not held any discussions on the crisis.

China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has veto-wielding powers. The coronavirus had originated from Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei Province. The epicentre later shifted to Europe with Italy and Spain being the worst affected.

Speaking during a virtual press meet, the UNSC President Jose Singer said that the world body is working on convening a meeting before next week to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. Singer said that 5-6 ambassadors had requested for a meeting.

Singer said that a meeting of the UNSC on the current world situation was being negotiated. He was responding to questions from reporters.

Background

COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed almost the entire world, bringing all life to a standstill with stringent lockdowns across the globe except in case of essential services and healthcare. Currently, the global coronavirus cases stand at 950,638, which includes 202,631 recoveries and 48,289 deaths.