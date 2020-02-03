Five archaeological locations to be developed into 'Iconic Sites'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech that five archeological locations of India will be developed as ‘iconic sites’. She also added that each site will have an on-site museum. These five archeological locations are – Sivasagar (Assam), Rakhigarhi (Haryana), Dholavira (Gujarat), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu).

Here is the list of these five archeological sites:

Sivasagar (Assam)

Sivasagar is a heritage site located in the Sivasagar district of Assam. Many monuments of Ahom kingdom are located here and the history of this place is associated with Ahom emperor Shiv Singh. The Ahom kingdom ruled the region for nearly six centuries. Sivasagar will be rejuvenated to promote tourism in this multi-cultural city.

Rakhigarhi (Haryana)

Rakhigarhi is an important archeological place located in the Hisar district of Haryana. The site is really important because evidence of the Harappan period and Indus Valley civilization have been found here. The remains of 4,500-year-old skeletal petrous bone were also found here. Rakhigarhi still narrates the history of the Harappan period, which is why this place has attracted the attention of archaeologists all over the world. Now, the government will rejuvenate Rakhigarhi so that tourism can be promoted here.

Dholavira (Gujarat)

Dholavira is located in Kutch district of Gujarat. The archeological site of Dholavira narrates the history of ancient Indus Valley Civilization. It is believed that people of Indus Valley Civilization were living here about 5,000 years ago. This city was unearthed in 1960 and excavation of this site continued till 1990. There are various remains of Harappan civilization, but it requires proper rejuvenation. Now, the government of India will make a museum and promote this area.

Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh)

Hastinapur is located in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. It is mentioned in the Mahabharata also. It has been announced in the budget to develop this historical and cultural site and to build a museum here. Hastinapur has been described as the capital of the emperors of the Kuru dynasty in the Mahabharata. The importance of this place is also mentioned in Jain literature.

Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)

It is located in the Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. The Archaeological Survey of India unearthed human skeletons from this site. It is believed that these skeletons are 3800 years old with Tamilian, East Asian, Mediterranean, South-East Asian origins.