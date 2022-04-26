Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Forest Fire in Uttarakhand 2022: Fire breaks out in Pithoragarh, Kirtinagar area- Know Causes and Impact 

The forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last 3-4 days in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district. 

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 13:16 IST
Forest Fire in Uttarakhand 2022
Forest Fire in Uttarakhand 2022

Forest Fire in Pithoragarh: A fire broke out in the Dhanoda forest area in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in the night on April 25, 2022 amid rising temperatures. Pithoragarh District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Kumar Chauhan and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Coco Rosso reached the spot at around 8 pm. The fire was reportedly brought under control in two hours.

The Pithoragarh district magistrate said that he had a discussion with the forest officer and their master control room will be started as a disaster management office to counter such frequent instances and to take action. 

The forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last 3-4 days in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district. The fire had also reached a residential settlement around the village but the forest department officials and other concerned authorities have been unsuccessful in extinguishing the fire due to a lack of resources. 

According to the locals, the administration is not aware of the burning forests. A Senior Professor of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University, PR Rana said, "It is very disheartening to know that a huge forest cover, as well as loss of life, is taking place due to fire in the forests." He pointed out that the forests are burning at an alarming rate.

Forest Fire in Jammu and Kashmir

A forest fire was also reported in the Gangara Hills forest in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2022. The fire is said to have been caused by the hot weather. A team has been deployed in the area to douse the fire. 

Cause of Forest Fire

Following are some of the most common causes of forest fire:

Natural Causes- Lightning, high atmospheric temperatures and dryness

Man-made causes - Electric spark, naked flames such as from cigarette or bidi

Classification of Forest Fire

Forest fires can broadly be classified into three categories;

1. Natural or controlled forest fire.

2. Forest fires are caused by heat generated in the litter and other biomes in summer.

3. Forest fires purposely caused by local inhabitants.

Impact of Forest Fire

Forest Fires pose a threat to forest wealth but also to flora and fauna, disturbing the bio-diversity and the ecology and environment of a region.

During summer, when there is no rain and the forests are littered with dry leaves, a small spark can cause the dry leaves to catch fire.

Forest fires are reported almost every year since the last few summers in the Himalayan forests, especially in the Garhwal region, which causes colossal loss of vegetation cover of that region.

