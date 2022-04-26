Sivagiri news: PM Modi attends event of 90th Anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage & golden jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya

PM Modi participated in the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya on April 26, 2022. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will also launch the logo dedicated to the year-long joint celebrations. Both Brahma Vidyalaya and Sivagiri Pilgrimage were started with the blessing and guidance of great social reformer Shri Narayan Guru.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage takes place every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage: What is the aim?

According to Shri Narayan Guru, the purpose of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among people and the pilgrimage must help in their overall development and prosperity.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects- cleanliness, education, handicrafts, piety, trade and commerce, science and technology, agriculture and organized endeavour.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage had started in 1933 with a handful of devotees, however, now it has become one of the major events in South India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all around the world, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, and language visit Sivagiri in Kerala to participate in the pilgrimage.

Brahma Vidyalaya

Shri Guru Narayan had envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equal respect. Brahma Vidyalaya of Sivagiri was established to realise this vision.

Brahma Vidyalaya offers a course of 7-years on Indian Philosophy which includes the works of Shri Narayan Guru and scriptures of all the significant religions of the world.