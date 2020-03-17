Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2020. The nomination has been made to fill the vacancy created due to the retirement of senior lawyer KTS Tulsi.

Retired Justice Ranjan Gogoi was the 46th Chief Justice of India. He had retired from the position on November 17, 2020 after delivering the historic Ayodhya Verdict. Justice Gogoi had been appointed to the post on October 3, 2018, upon the retirement of the then CJI Dipak Misra.

The Rajya Sabha currently has 11 nominated members. One seat was left vacant due to the retirement of KTS Tulsi. In total, the President can appoint 12 members to the upper house of the Parliament.

Following is the current list of nominated Rajya Sabha Members:

S.no. Name Field Date of

Appointment Date of

Retirement 1 Raghunath Mohapatra Art 14-Jul-2018 13-Jul-2024 2 Sonal Mansingh Art 14-Jul-2018 13-Jul-2024 3 Rakesh Sinha Literature 14-Jul-2018 13-Jul-2024 4 Ram Shakal Social work 14-Jul-2018 13-Jul-2024 5 Sambhaji Raje Social work 13-Jun-2016 03-May-2022 6 Roopa Ganguly Art 04-Oct-2016 24-Apr-2022 7 Suresh Gopi Art 25-Apr-2016 24-Apr-2022 8 Subramanian Swamy Economics 25-Apr-2016 24-Apr-2022 9 Narendra Jadhav Economics 25-Apr-2016 24-Apr-2022 10 Mary Kom Sport 25-Apr-2016 24-Apr-2022 11 Swapan Dasgupta Journalism 25-Apr-2016 24-Apr-2022 12 Ranjan Gogoi Law 16-Mar-2020 15-Mar-2026

Retired CJI Ranjan Gogoi: About

The retired Chief Justice had headed the five-judge bench that had pronounced the historic verdict regarding the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute. Gogoi was largely responsible for the fast-tracking of the Ayodhya case hearings after the failure of the mediation process and delivery of the quick verdict within just 30 days. The five-judge bench had unanimously delivered the verdict in favour of Ram Janambhoomi based on all the available facts and findings.

The former CJI had also headed the bench that had heard the Rafale fighter jet case and the one that had referred the Sabarimala case to a larger seven-judge bench. He was also a part of the bench that had mandated the centre in December 2014 to complete the process of updating the final Assam NRC by January 2016.

With his recent nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Gogoi has become the first Supreme Court justice to receive a nomination to the upper house and third overall after Ranganath Mishra and Baharul Islam, who were elected members from the Congress party.

Background

The Rajya Sabha is the upper house of the bicameral Parliament of India. It currently has a maximum membership of 245 members. Among them, 233 are elected by the legislatures of the states and union territories through the open ballot and 12 are appointed by the President for their outstanding contribution to literature, science, art and social sciences. The Rajya Sabha is not subject to dissolution and a third of its elected legislatures are up for election after every two years, specifically in even-numbered years.

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha is Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu. The Deputy Chairman of the house is elected from amongst the members. The deputy chairman takes care of the day-to-day matters in the absence of the Chairman. The Rajya Sabha had held its first sitting on May 13, 1952.