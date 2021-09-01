ISRO successfully conducts first hot test of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

Gaganyaan Mission: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on August 28, 2021, successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System at the test facility of the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. The test conducted for 450 seconds met the test objectives and matched the pre-test predictions. ISRO further plans a series of hot tests to simulate various mission conditions as well as off-nominal conditions. ISRO tweeted to share the achievement of a successful hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System.

The Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System is a part of the Gaganyaan Orbital module of the Gaganyaan Mission, India’s first human spaceflight mission. ISRO on July 14, 2021, successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the GSLV MkIII launch vehicle for the Gaganyaan Mission.

Gaganyaan: What is System Demonstration Model (SDM)?

The System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System was devised to qualify the propulsion system performance in the ground. The SDM consists of five 440 N engines and eight 100 N thrusters.

What is Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System?

The Service Module Propulsion System is a part of the Gaganyaan Orbital Module. It is located below the crew module and it remains attached to it until re-entry. The System consists of a unified bi-propellant system. The bi-propellant system further consists of five 440 N thrust engines and sixteen 100 N Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters with MON-3 and MMH as Oxidizer and Fuel respectively.

About Gaganyaan Mission

The Gaganyaan Mission was announced on August 15, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech. The Gaganyaan Mission is an ambitious space programme by the Indian Space Research Organization.

Tests

So far, ISRO has conducted three long-duration hot tests of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the GSLV MkIII launch vehicle. Before sending humans on the spacecraft under the mission, ISRO will send two uncrewed GSLV-Mk III rockets into space.

Launch

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) will be used as the launch vehicle. It consists of a crew module and a service module. The service module is known as the Orbital Module which will be powered by two liquid-propellant engines.

Objective of Gaganyaan Mission

The objective of the Gaganyaan Mission is to send 3 people on spacecraft into the low orbit of Earth for 7 days by the year 2022. Four astronauts have undergone training at the Russian Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS).

Significance of Gaganyaan Mission

Gaganyaan Mission is the first human spaceflight mission of India. The mission is a step forward towards boosting the role of India in the space industry. The mission has already enhanced the level of a global collaboration of India with other countries. Russia is offering training to Indian astronauts and France has signed an MoU with India for providing equipment and train flight physicians and mission control teams. India is holding talks with Australia to set up a ground station at Cocos Island for monitoring the mission.

The Gaganyaan Mission holds significance for India as the successful launch of the country’s first crewed spaceflight into space, India will become the 4th country to launch a human space mission. The mission will generate approximately 15,000 job opportunities in the Indian private sector for space missions and boost the Research and Technology Development sectors in India in the space industry.

