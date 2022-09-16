Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani becomes world’s second richest man, overtaking Jeff Bezos

According to the Forbes real-time Billionaires list, Adani Group's Chairperson and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's second richest person.

Adani's net worth is approximated to be around $155.7 billion up by $5.5 billion, according to Forbes real-time Billionaires list. Tesla's Elon Musk, remains the world's richest man with a $273.5 billion net worth, as per Forbes' real-time data. France's Bernard Assault is third on the list with his family's net worth totaling around $155.2 billion.

Adani’s Group- Key Facts

In Friday's early deals, Gautam Adani's real-time net worth reflected the stock market surge as the Adani group stocks of Adani Enterprises, Adani Port and Adani Transmission hit their record highs on the BSE. In 2022, the Adani Group chairman added more than $70 billion to his fortune. The Ahmedabad-based infrastructure group is the largest coal trader in India and also owns India's largest closely held thermal coal producer. The conglomerate Adani reported revenue of $5.3 billion in the year to March 31, 2021.

What is Gautam Adani’s significance in Adani Group?

Gautam Adani presently is a 75% stake owner in Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Transmissions, according to March 2022 stock exchange filings. He also owns 37% of Adani Total Gas, Special Economic Zone and 65% of Adani Ports & and 61% of Adani Green Energy.

Background

In February 2022, Gautam Adani overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian. He became a centibillionaire in April 2022 and left behind Microsoft's Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person in August this year. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani stands in eighth place with a net worth of $92.3 billion