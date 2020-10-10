Goa becomes first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ state across India to provide tap water connections to every rural household

The Jal Shakti Ministry announced on October 9, 2020, that Goa has become the first state in India to provide 100 per cent tap water connections in the rural areas covering 2.30 lakh households.

The Jal Jeevan Mission of the Central Government aims to provide piped water to all the rural households by 2024. As per the ministry, Goa’s achievement of providing 100 per cent tap water connection is an example for other states to ensure that rural household gets tap water connection, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Goans now have the pride of being the first ones in the country to have functional household tap connections (#FHTC) in every rural household in the state.



All 2.6 lakh rural households have now been covered by #HarGharJal.#JalJeevanMission https://t.co/4JEWt2RPTS pic.twitter.com/F9b2bzV3LU — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) October 10, 2020

Key Highlights:

• Two districts- South Goa with 98,000 households in 191 gram panchayats and North Goa with one lakh 65 thousand rural households have been fully saturated with assured water supply through the tap connections.

• Goa to strengthen the water testing facilities is also in the process of getting 14 water quality testing laboratories that are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

• Under Jal Jeevan Mission, it is mandatory that 5 persons in every village, especially women, must be trained in using field test kits to test the water.

Jal Ministry on Goa government’s achievement:

Earlier in June 2020, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister had written to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressing his happiness on Goa’s annual action plan of providing 100% tap water connections in rural areas in 2021.

Goa CM has also credited the Jal Jeevan Mission for its achievement of providing tap water connections in every rural household of the state. He informed that harnessing the immense benefits of efficiently utilizing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims at bringing ease of living to rural communities and improve their quality of life, the state was able to achieve this success.

Sensor-based service delivery monitoring system:

Jal Shakti Ministry also informed that Goa has been planning for a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in order to monitor the functionality of water supply.

Under this, the portable water of prescribed quality and in adequate quantity being provided to every household will be monitored on a regular as well as long-term basis.