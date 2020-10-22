Government allows entry of all international travellers except on electronic, tourist and medical visa

The Central Government on October 22, 2020, announced that it has decided to restore all the existing visas, except tourist, electronic and medical category, for the international travellers. The services will be restored almost after eight months as they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also permitted all the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders as well as all the other foreign nationals, except those who are on a tourist visa, to visit India for any purpose.

In an official statement, the Ministry mentioned that in view of the situation because of the pandemic, the Indian government had taken a series of steps to combat the movement of international passengers from February 2020.

Graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions

• Under the graded relaxation, the central government has decided to restore all the existing visas with an immediate effect. The only ones that are not permitted are tourist, electronic and medical visas.

• If such a visa’s validity has been expired, travellers will be able to obtain fresh visas of appropriate categories from the concerned Indian mission or post.

• Foreign Nationals who plan to visit India for medical treatment can apply for a fresh medical visa. The visas can also be applied for their medical attendants.

• It will enable foreign nationals to come to India for various purposes.

• All the OCI and PIO card holders and foreign nationals are permitted to enter by water or air routes through seaport immigration check posts and authorized airports. The restriction is on those who are on a tourist visa.

• The relaxation to travel includes the scheduled flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission, bubble arrangements, or any non-scheduled commercial flights as permitted by Civil Aviation Ministry.

• Travellers will also have to strictly adhere to the health guidelines such as quarantine and other COVID-19 matters.

Background:

As the visa restrictions were imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak in February 2020, the operations of commercial flights were suspended when the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, 2020.

However, the Indian government has been allowing the limited operations of Air India flight under VBM. It is for certain categories of OCI and PIO cardholders and for those Indians who were stuck abroad because of the pandemic.