Government grants ‘In-Principle’ approval to set up largest nuclear power generating site in Maharashtra

Nuclear power in India Upsc: The Government of India has granted ‘In-Principle’ approval to set up six Nuclear Power Reactors of 1,650 MW each in technical cooperation with France. The approval to the nuclear power reactors has been accorded to a site in Maharashtra’s Jaitapur which will make it the largest nuclear power generating site in India with a total capacity of 9,900 MW. Currently, the techno-commercial discussions are to arrive at the project proposal with M/s. EDF, France is in progress.

The Government of India has been determined to provide all the impetus to promote the use of Nuclear Energy in India in sectors such as Health Services as well as the agricultural programs for indigenous developments and import substitutes.

Nuclear Power in India: What is India’s present Nuclear Power Capacity?

The present installed Nuclear Power Capacity in India is 6780 MW and the share of the nuclear power in the total electricity generation in India is about 3.1 percent in the year 2020-2021.

Why Nuclear Power is significant for India?

Nuclear Power, apart from having a huge potential to ensure India’s long-term energy security on a sustainable basis, nuclear power is also clean and environment friendly. The Nuclear Power Plants in India have so far generated about 755 Billion Units of electricity saving about 650 million tonnes of CO2 emission.

India also expects to meet the net-zero targets through a combination of clean energy sources including Nuclear Power. In this context, India plans on increasing the present Nuclear Power Capacity of 6780 MW to 22480 MW by 2031 on the progressive completion of the Nuclear projects under construction and accorded sanctions. India has also planned more Nuclear Power reactors for the future.

List of Nuclear Power Plants in India

The operational nuclear power plants in India are-