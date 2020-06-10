Govt allows export curbs only on specific diagnostics kits, instruments

The central government on June 10 has decided to continue the export curbs only on the specific reagents, diagnostics kits, and instruments such as the silicon columns, swab sterile synthetic, and magnetic stand amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) released a notification stating that instruments, kits, reagents are freely exportable subject to the submission of an undertaking by the exporter to the customs authorities at the time of the export.

The restriction on certain products was imposed because of the growing COIVID-19 crisis. Among the listed products, reagents are the substances or mixtures that are used in the chemical analysis.

Products under restricted category:

If the product has been put under a restricted category, it will mean that an exporter will be required to obtain a license from DGFT for outbound shipments.

On April 4, 2020, the amended notification stated that only specified diagnostic kits/instruments/agents/apparatus has been restricted for exports whether as a part of any diagnostic kits/reagents or as an individual item.

Name of the products under restricted category:

The products that are still under the restricted category are:

• RNA extraction Kits

• VTM Kits

• 15mn falcon tube

• RT-PCR kits and reagents

• Probes (specific for COVID-19 testing)

• Reverse transcriptase enzymes

Background:

On April 4, 2020, DGFT had put restrictions on the exports of all reagents and diagnostics kits. The decision was taken by the authorities to deal with the COVID-19 crisis as these products were essential for testing the patients in India.