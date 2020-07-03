Govt distributed 1 crore PPE kits and 2 crore N95 masks for free to the states

To combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the central government since April 1, 2020, has given out more than 1.18 crore PPE kits and more than 2.02 crore N95 masks to the states, central institutions and Union territories free of cost.

The central government has also distributed 11,300 ‘make in India’ Ventilators and 6.12 crore HCQ tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Out of the 11,300 ventilators, 6,154 have already been delivered to various hospitals across the country. The government is also ensuring the installation of the same.

Centre’s help to States and UTs amid the pandemic:

Apart from providing the COVID-19 facilities, the centre has also been giving medical supplies to the states and UT government free of cost in order to supplement their efforts.

Most of the products that were supplied by the Indian government were not manufactured in the country in the beginning and the global demand due to the pandemic resulted in a scarce availability of the products in the foreign markets.

But, with the combined efforts of Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and many others, the domestic industry of India was encouraged to manufacture and supply the important medical equipment such as ventilators, N95 masks, and PPEs.

With this, the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ has been strengthened and most of the supplies are being domestically manufactured.

COVID-19 facilities given to states:

• 76 lakh N95 masks and 7.81 lakh PPEs have been supplied in Delhi.

• 64 lakh N95 masks and 11.78 lakh PPEs are given to Maharashtra for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

• 81 lakh N95 masks and 5.39 lakh PPEs have been supplied by the centre to the Tamil Nadu government.