GSAT-24 communication satellite to be launched on June 22nd: ISRO

GSAT 24 Launch Date: India's communication satellite GSAT-24 is scheduled for launch on June 22nd, confirmed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in its mission statement on May 31, 2022. The satellite will be launched aboard Ariane-V rocket by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a government organisation under Department of Space (DoS), will be undertaking the GSAT-24 satellite mission as its first Demand Driven mission post space reforms. The company has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

The GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite that will meet the DTH application needs across the country. The satellite weighs around 4180 kg.

GSAT-24 Satellite Mission Update

ISRO's GSAT-24 communication satellite was shipped along with its allied equipment to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

The satellite received clearance by the pre-shipment review committee on May 2nd after it completed its assembly, integration and environmental test.

GSAT-24 is currently undergoing health and performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana.

It will be launched aboard Ariane-V VA257 flight on June 22, 2022.

What is GSAT Satellite?

GSAT (Geostationary Satellite) satellites are India's indigenously developed communications satellites. The GSAT satellite system has been developed by ISRO to make India self-reliant in broadcasting service. The last GSAT satellite to be launched was GSAT-30, which was launched aboard Ariane 5 rocket on January 17, 2020 as a replacement for INSAT-4A.

GSAT Satellite Uses

The satellites are used for video, digital audio and data broadcasting.

What is difference between INSAT and GSAT?

INSAT is short for Indian National Satellite System, while GSAT means Geosynchronous Satellite System. Both are important Indian satellite systems dedicated to support telecommunication services across the country including internet, TV broadcasting, weather forecasting and meteorology.