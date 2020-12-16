Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act comes into force

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act came into force in the state on December 16, 2020. This was informed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The Chief Minister announced that the Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be strictly implemented in the state to take legal action against the land mafias in the state, who have illegally occupied the state government's land as well as the land that belongs to common farmers and privately-owned public trusts and monasteries.

A special committee will be formed to ensure comprehensive scrutiny of complaints received under the Act. The committee will comprise seven officers and will be chaired by the District Collector

Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act: Key Details

•The rules and regulations of the Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be strictly implemented in the state.

•Under the Act, a decision will have to be taken within 21 days on the investigation report submitted before the committee.

•Besides a special committee, special courts will be set up to dispose off cases within six months.

•The special courts would also take up cases on a suo moto basis.

•The Act will cover both government as well as privately-owned land, properties and properties of trusts and religious organisations.

•In each special court, one public prosecutor will be appointed and disposal of such cases will be ensured within six months.

•The special court will be empowered to conduct civil and criminal court proceedings.

Significance

The main objective behind the enforcement of the act is to enable the common man to get speedy justice and that the guilty land mafia be severely punished.