Amid Coronavirus pandemic, ‘Hantavirus’ appears in China: All You Need to Know

Hantavirus – All You Need to Know: While Coronavirus has brought the whole world to a halt, resulting in major lockdowns, another virus has emerged in China, increasing people’s worries. A man in China’s Yunnan Province tested positive for hantavirus and died shortly afterwards on March 23, 2020.

The man died on a chartered bus, the other passengers of the bus were also tested for the virus. This news became viral after thousands of people took to social media to tweet about it. The virus is known to have similar symptoms as Covid-19 infection.

But-should people be worried? The Hantavirus, though fatal, is spread mainly through rodents and their droppings and urine. The virus causes disease syndromes in people. However, it is rarely known to have spread from person to person.