BJP Leader Himanta Biswa Sarma to be the next Chief Minister of Assam

The BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has been announced as the next Chief Minister of Assam. He was elected as the leader of BJP’s Legislative Party in Assam. The news was shared by the Union Minister and senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar on May 9, 2021.

The Leader of the State BJP Legislative Party Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed that the new cabinet will take an oath at 12 noon on May 10, 2021.

Assam's new Cabinet will take oath at 12 noon tomorrow: Himanta Biswa Sarma, leader of state BJP legislative party https://t.co/j01KcQacIb pic.twitter.com/md7FstzTgg — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

The announcement came after the meeting of the legislative party which was held on May 9 to decide the next Chief Minister of Assam. A crucial meeting in this regard which was chaired by BJP Chief JP Nadda was also held on May 8 in Delhi.

It was also reported that Himanta Biswa Sarma and the former CM of Assam Sarbanada Sonowal were also summoned to Delhi to take a call on the leadership issue in the state.

BJP-led NDA alliance had registered a resounding win in the recent assembly elections. The result of the assembly polls was announced on May 2, 2021.

Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam: Union Minister & BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/Ati3guvJW3 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

Sarbanada Sonowal tenders resignation as Assam CM:

The outgoing Chief Minister of Assam Sarbanada Sonowal on May 9, 2021, tendered his resignation to the Governor of the state Jagdish Chandra Mukhi at Raj Bhavan.

Former CM tweeted that with the blessings of the people, he tendered his resignation as the CM of Assam to the Governor.

With the blessings of the people, tendered my resignation as the Chief Minister of Assam to the Hon'ble Governor Shri @jagdishmukhi ji in Raj Bhavan, Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/t4cu5jsfjQ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 9, 2021

Issues over the selection of CM of Assam:

The BJP-led NDA had stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern State and was able to retain its hold on the government.

However, the party was facing issues over the selection of the Chief Ministerial candidate. The former CM Sarbanada Sonowal has been considered as a leader with a clean image who also belongs to Assam’s indigenous tribal community.

On the other hand, a section of the BJP claimed that Himanta will be a better choice considering his appeal to the masses and strong organizational skills.

About Himanta Biswa Sarma:

• Sarma had switched to the BJP from Congress six years ago. He has been credited as an architect who brought the northeastern states within the party’s grasp.

• Sarma handled the health portfolio in the former CM Sarbanada Sonowal’s government in the state.

• In 2015, he left the Congress government of Tarun Gogoi, joined BJP, and became its key strategist for the Northeast.

• As BJP recorded a spectacular victory in the 2016 Assam elections, the post of Chief Minister went to Sonowal while Sarma was made the Chief of convener of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). It is a BJP led front of anti-Congress parties.

BJP in Assam:

The BJP led NDA won a second straight term in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections. The party had also earlier recorded a victory in the 2016 assembly elections in the state.

The party was able to win 60 seats in 126 member Assam Assembly while its alliances United People’s Party, Liberal got 6 seats and Asom Gana Parishad got 9 seats.