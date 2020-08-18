Hockey India Board to provide financial assistance to 61 unemployed athletes

The Hockey India executive board has announced immediate support to 61 athletes across the junior and senior men and women core probable who are not employed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose behind providing financial assistance is to help them in resuming their sports activities. Athletes who are not holding any form of employment may face constraints that can impact their ability to be able to return to sports activities.

Hockey India is providing financial support of ₹10,000/- to each of the 61 core probable athletes not holding employment to enable them to return to sporting activities.



More: https://t.co/mvXY0AG5E1#IndiaKaGame @CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @sports_odisha — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 18, 2020

Who will be getting a Financial Assistance?

Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam, Hockey India Officiating President informed that sixty-one athletes will be receiving financial assistance from the Hockey India, which will include 26 Junior men, 30 Junior women, 1 senior men, and 1 senior women core probable.

Mr. Ningombam also mentioned that Hockey India was keen to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help the players with Rs. 10,000 each as financial assistance in these ongoing difficult times.

Significance of providing assistance in present times:

Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam further added that the ongoing battle with the pandemic has an adverse impact on the athletes who don’t have any jobs, for them to be able to continue their sporting activities, while their families facing the financial constraints, will be difficult.

The provided financial assistance from the Hockey India will mean that they will not add any additional burden on their families as they will look to resume their sports activities in the near future.